Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

After the 'All American: Homecoming' actor shows love to his estranged wife on her appreciation post to her fans, the 'Twitches' star writes back to him, 'I love you.'

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Things look all good between Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict despite their split. The estranged couple has shown that there's nothing but love between them amid their divorce as they have given a loving shout-out to each other on social media.

Their sweet exchange took place on Tia's recent Instagram post, in which she expressed her love to fans for their support. "Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one's dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community," she wrote along with photos of her posing next to a vintage car.

"The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I'm so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow," she continued, before signing it off with, "Love, Tia."

In the comment, Cory left a red heart and stars emoji to show his support to his estranged wife. Responding to the sweet gesture, the "Sister, Sister" alum wrote back to him, "I love you."

Many were loving the interaction between the estranged spouses, with one commenting, "This is what an amicable divorce looks like. You don't just stop loving someone just because you're not in love anymore. Lol."

"Just because they're divorcing doesn't mean they don't love each other just maybe realized they're better friends than lovers," another wrote. A third agreed as saying, "Sometimes you agree to separate so it don't get toxic."

Someone, however, appeared to accuse Tia and Cory of faking things for "publicity stunt" as writing, "No, because it's clearly a publicity stunt. let me guess, someone is coming out with a reality show, book, etc?"

Tia confirmed her separation from Cory after she submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she informed her fans via Instagram.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the 44-year-old actress added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Cory later squashed allegations that he cheated on Tia. When one person commented on his recent Instagram post, "Cory noooo. Don't fumble Tia!!!" the "All American: Homecoming" actor simply declared, "Lies!"