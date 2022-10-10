 

Boosie Badazz Slams Instagram for Deleting His Account Over Police Video He Never Posted

Boosie Badazz Slams Instagram for Deleting His Account Over Police Video He Never Posted
The 'Wipe Me Down' hitmaker turns to his Twitter page to air out his frustration over the social media ban by calling out Mark Zuckerberg and those people who 'hate' him.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has been banned from Instagram again. Expressing his disappointment, the "Wipe Me Down" hitmaker slammed the photo-sharing app for deleting his account over a video he claimed he never posted.

On Sunday, October 9, the 39-year-old hip-hop star turned to Twitter to air out his frustration. "MARK [Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg] TOOK MY IG BECAUSE OF THE VIDEO WITH ME TALKING CRAZY TO THE COPS THAT I DIDNT EVEN POST," he began. "LOL THESE PEOPLE HATE ME."

Boosie also included a photo of his phone showing a notification that popped up when he tried to log into his account. "Error. You can't use Instagram because your account didn't follow our Community Guidelines. This decision can't be reversed either because we've already reviewed it, or because 30 days have passed since your account was disabled," read the notification.

Boosie Badazz's tweet

Boosie Badazz called out Facebook and Instagram CEO Mark Zuckerberg after his IG account was deleted from the platform.

In late August, Boosie turned to his Instagram page and uploaded footage of him spitting some bars in front of the cops after he was pulled over for speeding in Georgia. "They got me pulled over again so I'm finna perform a concert in front of the police," he explained in the first clip. He then proceeded to taunt the Fairburn Police Department in the video. He performed two of his tracks, "Set It Off" and "F**k the Police."

Then in early September, Boosie got his Instagram banned. "Need my ig Back!! anybody got a contact on the Alien People?" he wrote via Twitter. In a following post, the "Bad Azz" artist announced that he made a brand new account, "Mamaheliveagain2.0 my new Ig !! them f**king Aliens got me again."

Prior to that, Boosie's Instagram page was taken down after he was stopped by Georgia police due to his tinted windows. Upon learning of his account being banned, the emcee tweeted, "Y'all take my IG for a video that a cop posted of me going off like wtf I ain't post it/ Adam n Mark y'all some b***hes‼️ All that dam money n your wives look like Aliens n your kids look like retards. I wake up every morning hoping your jet crash."

