Nicki Minaj and G Herbo Spark New Collaboration Rumors

In 2014, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker and the Chicago-born hip-hop artist worked together on their collaboration 'Chi-Raq', which became the latter's 'big turning point' in his career.

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj and G Herbo (Lil Herb) seemingly have something exciting for their fans. According to the Chicago-born hip-hop artist, the two rappers are currently "working" on something together.

On Monday, October 10, G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, turned to his Twitter account to tease his fans and followers. After one person asked him, "that's nice to know… where the song w nicc ? WE WANT SONGS WITH JUICE TOO [sad face emoji]," he simply stated, "WORKIN ON SOMETHING FOR ME & QUEEN @NICKIMINAJ [red heart emoji]."

G Herbo teased something exciting is coming soon.

Many of his followers are happy to hear the news, with one saying, "OHH I'M UPPP," while another replied, "Y'all have so much chemistry! We need another chiraq," referring to the rapper's 2014 collaboration "Chi-Raq".

"omg yes chi raq was hella good so you have the barbz approval," a fan of the "Anaconda" raptress added. Someone else chimed in, "I love when Chicago and New York link up on the same track!! Chiraq 2.0 coming soon!!!" A different excited Twitter user urged the rappers to "hurry up."

G Herbo and Nicki worked together on their 2014 hit "Chi-Raq". In a 2020 interview with HipHopDX, G Herbo called the collaboration a "turning point" in his career. The 27-year-old rapper said, "I started to do shows after [the release of 'Chi-Raq']. That was a big turning point in my career."

G Herbo also recalled what it was like linking with Nicki. "It was crazy man because it was like, I'm really here. Nicki Minaj studio," so the "PTSD" spitter shared. "I met her. It was the best studio I ever been in."

"Of course, I'm used to recording in closets and s**t like that," G Herbo added, before admitting that working together with Nicki "was just crazy." He elaborated, "I had to just try to stay focused on what I had to do and that was just rap. That was my main focus, just trying to deliver on the verse."