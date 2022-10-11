Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

A few days earlier, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was seen sitting in her car as her Ayurvedic physician Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle burned a Palo Santo incense stick used to 'remove negative energy.'

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen definitely wants to get rid of negative energy. The Brazilian model was photographed visiting her spiritual healer again amid her rumored divorce from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old beauty was seen visiting her Ayurvedic physician, Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle, on Friday, October 7 for the second time as she continues to grapple with her seemingly broken marriage to the NFL star.

Gisele appeared downcast as she walked outside the office while wearing a sheer white T-shirt, loose green joggers and a prayer necklace. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was also seen carrying an Amazon Prime box. Once again, she left her wedding ring at home.

In the meantime, Gisele's physician Dr. Ewa also wore a similar beaded prayer necklace. The doctor held a Tupperware container of what appeared to be split pea soup.

A few days earlier, Gisele was snapped sitting in her car as Dr. Ewa, "a dedicated Doctor of Ayurvedic Medicine" of over 35 years, burned a Palo Santo incense stick used to "remove negative energy." Dr. Ewa appeared to be "blessing" the exterior and interior of the supermodel's white SUV before warmly embracing the model and taking her inside.

Gisele reportedly remained inside for about three hours before leaving with a smile from ear to ear as Dr. Ewa put her hands together in prayer and bowed as the catwalk beauty walked away. She then headed to CVS for about 40 minutes before making her way home.

Divorce rumors between Gisele and Tom have been escalating since the NFL star decided to return to the field this year after announcing his retirement. However, it was unveiled recently that their marriage problems have "nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL."

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again. Sometimes things are complicated," insiders explained. "There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time."

Amid the escalated divorce rumors, Tom was also seen ditching his wedding ring while filming a commercial for 2022 FIFA World Cup. The same day the ad was published, an insider told PEOPLE that Gisele "is done" with her marriage to Tom. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired," the source added.

In the meantime, Tom is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family. "Tom isn't taking things well," said an insider. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."