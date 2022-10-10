 

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

Director Patty Jenkins reveals at a film festival that she has just finished the script for the upcoming third installment of Gal Gadot-starring DC superhero adaptation.

AceShowbiz - Patty Jenkins has completed the script for "Wonder Woman 3". The 51-year-old filmmaker - who directed both DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films featuring Gal Gadot's superhero - hinted that she is thinking of the future after penning the third movie.

"I just wrote last week the final scene of 'Wonder Woman 3' and I thought, I might be interested to see what happens next. So you'll never know," Patty said when speaking at the Matera Film Festival in Italy.

"They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens. But you'll never know. I have a lot of other films that I'm excited to do as well. And I love Gal Gadot so that makes it better too."

Patty revealed that she had only been planning to make a trilogy of "Wonder Woman" films. The director explained, "And so, where I said that I was only going to do one, then oh my god, I have to do two. And then, I find myself saying, 'Oh my God, I'm antsy to do three.' "

"And so, even now, I say, 'That's it' because I always plan a three-movie arc. There is a story that goes through three different movies as a whole."

Patty had previously indicated that she would not be directing the third movie as the COVID-19 pandemic had caused so much uncertainty in the film industry.

She said, "I don't think I'm doing it next and so I have to sort of wait and see where we are in the world, you know? What I wanted to talk about in ['WW84'] was very prescient to what I was feeling and what you were sort of feeling was coming. So now I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

