 

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor
Instagram
Movie

The Rock talks about his early career in Hollywood when transitioning from wrestling to acting, claiming he was told to lose weight and ditch his WWF moniker.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was demanded to lose weight, drop his stage name, and stop talking about wrestling if he wanted to make it big in Hollywood. The "Fast and the Furious" star made a name for himself in the mid-1990s as a regular performer with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) - adopting the name The Rock and becoming one of the franchise's most recognisable wrestlers - before making a crossover to movies with a role as the Scorpion King in 2001's "The Mummy Returns".

However, Johnson was told to make some serious changes if he wanted to be taken seriously as an actor. "They said, 'Okay, great. But now here's what you have to do: You have to stop working out as much. You have to lose weight. You can't call yourself The Rock. You can't talk about wrestling. Let's stay away from all that,' " he explained when speaking on "CBS Sunday Morning" on October 9.

  See also...

Host Tracy Smith then asked him, "These are all the things they told you? 'Don't be this anymore?' " and the star replied, "That's right. So, I tried that, Tracy, I tried getting smaller, losing weight. It all felt wrong."

Tracy then asked, "And once you started being yourself?" and he explained, "That was it. When that happened, a funny thing happened: Hollywood conformed around me. And years later, I'm sitting here with you."

Johnson went on to land his first leading role, reprising his Scorpion King character for a self-titled 2002 spin-off and his Hollywood career took off. He eventually scored a lucrative recurring role in the "Fast and The Furious" franchise as well as leading the cast of action movies such as "San Andreas" and "Skyscraper".

You can share this post!

LaLa Kent Smitten With New Boyfriend: 'I Might Be in Love'

Related Posts
Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Final Decision About Running for U.S. President

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Final Decision About Running for U.S. President

Dwayne Johnson Leads Celebs Tribute on Somber Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks: 'Never Forget'

Dwayne Johnson Leads Celebs Tribute on Somber Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks: 'Never Forget'

Dwayne Johnson Ridiculed After He Excitedly Says He'd Be Megan Thee Stallion's Pet

Dwayne Johnson Ridiculed After He Excitedly Says He'd Be Megan Thee Stallion's Pet

Most Read
Tom Cruise to Do Spacewalk for New Movie With NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX
Movie

Tom Cruise to Do Spacewalk for New Movie With NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX

Eva Mendes Clarifies Reports About Acting Retirement

Eva Mendes Clarifies Reports About Acting Retirement

Jacob Batalon 'Not Anticipating' Another Marvel Movie After 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

Jacob Batalon 'Not Anticipating' Another Marvel Movie After 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

Margot Robbie 'Clung' to 'Amsterdam' Co-Star Due to Fears of 'Unpredictable' David O. Russell

Margot Robbie 'Clung' to 'Amsterdam' Co-Star Due to Fears of 'Unpredictable' David O. Russell

Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere

Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere

Alan Rickman Afraid 'Harry Potter' Fans Would Burn His House During His Time as Snape

Alan Rickman Afraid 'Harry Potter' Fans Would Burn His House During His Time as Snape

M. Night Shyamalan Extends Deal With Universal, Books New Thriller for 2024 Release

M. Night Shyamalan Extends Deal With Universal, Books New Thriller for 2024 Release

Jared Leto Tapped for Karl Lagerfeld Biopic

Jared Leto Tapped for Karl Lagerfeld Biopic

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'

Colin Farrell Keen to Make Another Movie With 'Banshees of Inisherin' Co-Star and Director

Colin Farrell Keen to Make Another Movie With 'Banshees of Inisherin' Co-Star and Director

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies

Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies