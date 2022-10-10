GloRilla Reacts to Twitter Users Losing Their Minds Over Her Middle Name

Instagram Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Tomorrow' hitmaker turns to her account on the micro-blogging platform to share her response to people's major reaction after they find out her real name.

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - GloRilla found herself being the hot topic on Twitter after fans found out her middle name. The "Tomorrow" hitmaker turned to her account on the micro-blogging platform to share her response to people's major reaction to her real name, which is Gloria Hallelujah Woods.

"& why y'all acting like Ian been told y'all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why I'm so blessed & my p***y so good [duh]! Common damn sense," she said. The 23-year-old rising star also responded to a fan who called her "a prophet," writing, "Exactly! I be prophesying to the people."

The Memphis femcee previously drove fans into frenzy over the discovery of her middle name. Alongside a screenshot of GloRilla's Wikipedia page, a Twitter user revealed that "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" raptress's middle name is Hallelujah.

The screenshot appeared to be a photoshop of GloRilla's Wikipedia page. However, a freestyle video from January did confirm that Hallelujah is indeed GloRilla's middle name. "Every time I win I owe it to my Lord and savior/ Middle name Hallelujah so….. Yeah," Glo rapped in the clip.

GloRilla is indeed known to have a strong faith. She even talked about her love of gospel music in a recent interview with Refinery29. "I got a lot of solos in the church choir and growing up the only music my mama let us listen to was gospel. We used to have to sneak and listen to the other music," she divulged. The musician also admitted that her mother still hopes for her to become a gospel rapper one day.

GloRilla has had an amazing year so far. In addition to her hit singles, she took home the award for Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. "I don't want to cry my makeup off… Y'all, I'm crying," GloRilla said during her award acceptance speech. "I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. My manager, my family everybody that supported me… I don't know what to say."

For the honor, Glo edged out a crew of contenders that included Saucy Santana, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, Doechii, Blxst and Nardo Wick. Fivio even defended GloRilla for winning the award over him. After fans took to social media to say the "God Did Freestyle" spitter should have won, he responded, "I did not get robbed. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it [I'm] happy for her."