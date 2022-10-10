 

GloRilla Reacts to Twitter Users Losing Their Minds Over Her Middle Name

GloRilla Reacts to Twitter Users Losing Their Minds Over Her Middle Name
Instagram
Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Tomorrow' hitmaker turns to her account on the micro-blogging platform to share her response to people's major reaction after they find out her real name.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - GloRilla found herself being the hot topic on Twitter after fans found out her middle name. The "Tomorrow" hitmaker turned to her account on the micro-blogging platform to share her response to people's major reaction to her real name, which is Gloria Hallelujah Woods.

"& why y'all acting like Ian been told y'all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why I'm so blessed & my p***y so good [duh]! Common damn sense," she said. The 23-year-old rising star also responded to a fan who called her "a prophet," writing, "Exactly! I be prophesying to the people."

The Memphis femcee previously drove fans into frenzy over the discovery of her middle name. Alongside a screenshot of GloRilla's Wikipedia page, a Twitter user revealed that "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" raptress's middle name is Hallelujah.

  See also...

The screenshot appeared to be a photoshop of GloRilla's Wikipedia page. However, a freestyle video from January did confirm that Hallelujah is indeed GloRilla's middle name. "Every time I win I owe it to my Lord and savior/ Middle name Hallelujah so….. Yeah," Glo rapped in the clip.

GloRilla is indeed known to have a strong faith. She even talked about her love of gospel music in a recent interview with Refinery29. "I got a lot of solos in the church choir and growing up the only music my mama let us listen to was gospel. We used to have to sneak and listen to the other music," she divulged. The musician also admitted that her mother still hopes for her to become a gospel rapper one day.

GloRilla has had an amazing year so far. In addition to her hit singles, she took home the award for Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. "I don't want to cry my makeup off… Y'all, I'm crying," GloRilla said during her award acceptance speech. "I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. My manager, my family everybody that supported me… I don't know what to say."

For the honor, Glo edged out a crew of contenders that included Saucy Santana, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, Doechii, Blxst and Nardo Wick. Fivio even defended GloRilla for winning the award over him. After fans took to social media to say the "God Did Freestyle" spitter should have won, he responded, "I did not get robbed. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it [I'm] happy for her."

You can share this post!

Box Office: 'Smile' Has Year's Best Second Weekend Hold as 'Amsterdam' Has a Horror Start

Artist of the Week: Sam Smith
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: GloRilla

Artist of the Week: GloRilla

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: GloRilla, DreamDoll Get Risque on Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: GloRilla, DreamDoll Get Risque on Red Carpet

GloRilla and Cardi B Party Hard in New York City in 'Tomorrow 2' Music Video

GloRilla and Cardi B Party Hard in New York City in 'Tomorrow 2' Music Video

GloRilla Gives Special Shout-Out to 'Sister' Saweetie Amid Beef Rumors

GloRilla Gives Special Shout-Out to 'Sister' Saweetie Amid Beef Rumors

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video