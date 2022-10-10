 

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper and TV personality shares Legend Brian and daughter Safire Majesty with his ex-wife Erica Mena, who filed for divorce from him in May 2021 when she was pregnant with their baby boy.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels is sharing her joy as a father. Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum treated fans to some videos of his baby son Legend Brian walking.

On Saturday, October 8, the 41-year-old emcee shared a clip of him hanging out with his daughter Safire Majesty and son. As the baby boy stood next to a chair, the rapper said, "Look at you standing up."

Safaree's daughter then exclaimed, "He's walking!" After the tot took a few steps towards him, the ex-husband of Erica Mena shouted in disbelief, "Oooh!! Oh my goodness! Can't believe I got that on tape."

Safaree also unleashed a video of him helping Legend walk using a safety trap. In the accompaniment of the post, he penned, "This guy taking forever to walk," adding a crying laughing emoji.

  See also...

Safaree shares the two kids with Erica. The now-exes tied the knot in New Jersey in October 2019 when they were already expecting their first child together, Safire.

The former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star then filed for divorce from the "Liar" spitter in May 2021 when she was pregnant with Legend. They welcomed the baby boy in June of that year.

Erica and Safaree haven't been on good terms following their split despite sparking reconciliation rumors last November. In August, the former model and video vixen poked fun at her ex after he threatened to sue people who unleashed his sex tape with Kimbella Matos.

"I am Taking full legal and criminal action," the rapper declared on Twitter. "The person who did that is going to pay. And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide. This is a cyber crime and I am pressing full charges!!"

Catching wind of the post, Erica wrote on her own page, "Can one of y'all ask this fool to pay these bills that's been pending for months on this parenting app before he starts fake 'suing' himself and his paid sex partner." She simply added, "SMH."

You can share this post!

Abby De La Rosa Gives Nick Cannon Kite With Picture of Him and Their Twins for His Birthday

Lizzo Fires Back at Kanye West's Weight Loss Comments
Related Posts
Safaree Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes for Hitting Himself With a Chair

Safaree Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes for Hitting Himself With a Chair

Safaree Samuels Ordered to Pay Erica Mena Over $4,000 in Child Support After Finalizing Divorce

Safaree Samuels Ordered to Pay Erica Mena Over $4,000 in Child Support After Finalizing Divorce

Safaree Samuels Declares He'll Practice Celibacy After Sex Tape Leak

Safaree Samuels Declares He'll Practice Celibacy After Sex Tape Leak

Safaree Samuels Posts Hilarious Dancing Video When Announcing COVID-19 Positive Test

Safaree Samuels Posts Hilarious Dancing Video When Announcing COVID-19 Positive Test

Most Read
Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway
Celebrity

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Lisa Ling Urges People to Look at Meghan Markle Beyond 'Insidious Headlines'

Lisa Ling Urges People to Look at Meghan Markle Beyond 'Insidious Headlines'

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts