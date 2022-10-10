Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper and TV personality shares Legend Brian and daughter Safire Majesty with his ex-wife Erica Mena, who filed for divorce from him in May 2021 when she was pregnant with their baby boy.

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels is sharing her joy as a father. Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum treated fans to some videos of his baby son Legend Brian walking.

On Saturday, October 8, the 41-year-old emcee shared a clip of him hanging out with his daughter Safire Majesty and son. As the baby boy stood next to a chair, the rapper said, "Look at you standing up."

Safaree's daughter then exclaimed, "He's walking!" After the tot took a few steps towards him, the ex-husband of Erica Mena shouted in disbelief, "Oooh!! Oh my goodness! Can't believe I got that on tape."

Safaree also unleashed a video of him helping Legend walk using a safety trap. In the accompaniment of the post, he penned, "This guy taking forever to walk," adding a crying laughing emoji.

Safaree shares the two kids with Erica. The now-exes tied the knot in New Jersey in October 2019 when they were already expecting their first child together, Safire.

The former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star then filed for divorce from the "Liar" spitter in May 2021 when she was pregnant with Legend. They welcomed the baby boy in June of that year.

Erica and Safaree haven't been on good terms following their split despite sparking reconciliation rumors last November. In August, the former model and video vixen poked fun at her ex after he threatened to sue people who unleashed his sex tape with Kimbella Matos.

"I am Taking full legal and criminal action," the rapper declared on Twitter. "The person who did that is going to pay. And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide. This is a cyber crime and I am pressing full charges!!"

Catching wind of the post, Erica wrote on her own page, "Can one of y'all ask this fool to pay these bills that's been pending for months on this parenting app before he starts fake 'suing' himself and his paid sex partner." She simply added, "SMH."