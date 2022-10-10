 

Abby De La Rosa Gives Nick Cannon Kite With Picture of Him and Their Twins for His Birthday

Grateful for the 'magical' birthday present, the 'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out' star takes to his Instagram account to extend his gratitude to the DJ, who is currently pregnant with their child.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Abby De La Rosa went all out when it came to spoiling Nick Cannon on his birthday. As "The Masked Singer" host turned 42 on Saturday, October 8, the DJ gave him a kite with his photo along with their twins.

Giving fans a look at the present was the comedian. Making use of Instagram, he shared two pictures of him, Zion and Zillion posing next to the kite. He began his caption by writing, "One of the coolest birthday gifts I have ever received!!"

"Anybody who knows me knows one of my favorite and most therapeutic pastimes is flying kites, especially with my children!" he further gushed. "It's so blissful and it's one of the most potent and first memories I have of my own father spending quality time with me as a child. So simple yet so magical!"

"Proves possibilities to be endless in a child's eyes to witness putting something high in the sky and making it fly!" the rapper continued. "God working through the wind with his glorious omniscient energy!! Thank you Zion and Zillion and @hiabbydelarosa for such a wonderful and thoughtful gift!! I love y'all!"

  See also...

Nick and Abby, who are expecting their third child together, have been spoiling each other though she's not his only baby mama. Back in September, Abby divulged that the TV personality bought her and her sons a new house.

Grateful for the gift, Abby shared on Instagram a video of her new crib that featured her kids. She expressed her gratitude to Nick in the caption by writing, "Here's to beautiful new beginnings. I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion."

In the comment, Nick humbly responded to Abby's message to him. "You are more than welcome!!" he replied. "It's the least I can do, Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!"

Nick himself recently welcomed his tenth child after Brittany Bell gave birth to a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon. Nick also shares Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

