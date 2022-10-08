Quavo and Takeoff's Visuals for 'Nothing Changed' Chronicles Their Childhood

Music

The duo unleashed the music video on Friday, October 7, the same day as the release of their new album, 'Only Built for Infinity Links', which marks their first full-length studio record under the Unc and Phew moniker.

AceShowbiz - Quavo and Takeoff continue to treat fans with a new offering. More than a week after releasing a single called "Nothing Changed", the uncle and nephew unleashed its accompanying music video.

In the Keemotion-directed visuals, there are two kids who seemingly portray Quavo and Takeoff. . The boys mostly spend their time together, from riding bikes, hanging out in their room, to making music.

"Don't nothin' change but the chains/ We on ya head like a bang/ All double R's, no Range/ Big stain came with a name," the ex-boyfriend of Saweetie raps in the chorus. "Got all eyes on my gang/ Hundred-thousand, kiss the ring/ Foreign exchange to change/ Foreign exchange to change."

The music video arrived on Friday, October 7, the same day as the release of Quavo and Takeoff's new album, "Only Built for Infinity Links". It marks their first full-length studio record under the Unc & Phew moniker.

Speaking about the project, Quavo told Complex, "We just want [listeners] to know that we're consistent individually, as a duo, and as a group." He added, "People always ask for the [Migos] altogether. A lot of people love that, but at the same time, even when we would go off and do our own features and other things, it's always successful."

"We're just learning from each of our lives. Like I said, it was always just about the three of us and living fast and going crazy, now it's just about giving them the origins and legacy and what we have done," the 31-year-old added. "People can get lost sometimes, so we have to let them know that we started this and [that] we're still here."

Earlier this month, Quavo and Takeoff addressed Migos split rumors. Admitting that he and his nephew had a fallout with Offset, Quavo said on the "Big Facts" podcast, "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family... We're supposed to stick together, and sometimes s**t don't work out. It ain't meant to be."

"We just stand on loyalty, we stand on real deal loyalty… This ain't got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing," he elaborated further. "This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon' be the duo till time tell."

Takeoff, who was also present in the interview, insisted that "family is always going to be family" despite going their separate ways. He added, "We pray so only time will tell. We always family. Ain't nothing gone change."