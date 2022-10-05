 

Quavo on Migos Breakup Rumors: 'Sometimes S**t Don't Work Out'

Quavo on Migos Breakup Rumors: 'Sometimes S**t Don't Work Out'
Instagram
Music

Takeoff, who also sits down with his 31-year-old uncle in a new interview, insists that 'family is always going to be family' although they have a fallout with Offset.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Quavo has finally broken his silence on Migos breakup rumors. When addressing the matter in an interview with the "Big Facts" podcast, the "Hotel Lobby" rapper said, "Sometimes s**t don't work out."

Quavo, who previously remained mum about the split speculations, admitted that he and Takeoff had a fallout with Offset. "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family," the 31-year-old shared. "We're supposed to stick together, and sometimes s**t don't work out. It ain't meant to be."

The ex-boyfriend of Saweetie went on to note that the issue is between him, Takeoff and Offset, not other parties. "We just stand on loyalty, we stand on real deal loyalty… This ain't got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing," he explained. "This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon' be the duo till time tell."

Takeoff, who was also present in the interview, insisted that "family is always going to be family" despite going their separate ways. He added, "We pray so only time will tell. We always family. Ain't nothing gone change."

  See also...

Migos split rumors first emerged in May. Fans assumed that the trio had split as Offset and his wife Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Quavo reportedly wasn't following Offset anymore, leading to speculation that they had a fallout. As for Takeoff, he is still following the married couple.

Quavoa and Takeoff have since released singles without Offset, and the latter also dropped music solo. In August, Offset filed a lawsuit against Migos' label Quality Control Records as he accused its CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas of blackballing him.

The emcee, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, brought up the accusation when responding to Pee's tweet that read, "The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly. Let's see how this one go." It added, "Been to real for all this lame s**t. Everyone know the real problem."

In his own post, Offset argued, "N***as act like Im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back." He further fumed, "N***a you blackballed me I ain't said s**t one time homie I ain't spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?"

You can share this post!

Rick Ross Building Auto Museum for His Car Collection

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Related Posts
Quavo and Takeoff Announce New Album 'Only Built for Infinity Links', Reveal Release Date

Quavo and Takeoff Announce New Album 'Only Built for Infinity Links', Reveal Release Date

Quavo Details Why Takeoff Wasn't on 'Bad and Boujee' Amid Migos Split Rumors

Quavo Details Why Takeoff Wasn't on 'Bad and Boujee' Amid Migos Split Rumors

Quavo and Takeoff Release Another Single Without Offset Amid Migos Breakup Rumors

Quavo and Takeoff Release Another Single Without Offset Amid Migos Breakup Rumors

Quavo Spotted Cozying Up to King Von's Sister Kayla B

Quavo Spotted Cozying Up to King Von's Sister Kayla B

Most Read
Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards
Music

Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Post Malone Dancing Around With Bra Onstage as He Looks Better After Rib Injury

Post Malone Dancing Around With Bra Onstage as He Looks Better After Rib Injury

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Emotional as He Remembers Chester Bennington at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Emotional as He Remembers Chester Bennington at Concert

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video