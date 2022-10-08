 

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement
The 'Zola' leading lady and her fashion designer fiance exchanged wedding vows on Wednesday, October 5, the same day she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

AceShowbiz - Taylour Paige is now a married woman. More than two weeks after confirming her engagement, the "Zola" leading lady finally tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild.

The couple exchanged wedding vows on Wednesday, October 5, the same day the actress turned 32. However, it was not until one day later that she broke the happy news on Instagram Stories.

"Head up chest out!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!!," so read the post, according to E! News. "Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is real. God is the greatest.. 32."

"Pushing the snakes pushing the fakes pushin 'em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH," she added. "Back up off me DON'T YOU KNOWWWWWWW I'M A CHILD OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Sharing the photos from the nuptials was Taylour's "Hit the Floor" co-star, Logan Browning. In the pictures shared on Instagram, the bride could be seen wearing a white fishtail gown that she paired with a braided hairstyle. Her husband, meanwhile, donned a dark tuxedo, bow tie and a black hat.

Taylour confirmed her engagement on September 19. At that time, she unleashed a photo of herself and her partner holding up a ring. She also attached one image in which she showed off her new sparkle when attending Kendrick Lamar's concert.

"Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it's your way too," Taylour gushed in the caption. She also tagged Tiffany and Co.'s Instagram handler.

Taylour previously Jesse Williams. She went public with their relationship in June 2019 by sharing a photo of the two on Instagram. The now-exes, however, quietly called it quits in early 2021 after three years of dating.

