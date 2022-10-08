Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Instagram/Cover Images/Elder Ordonez Celebrity

The Yeezy designer makes use of his Instagram account to take aim at the Ambush creative director after she co-signs Supreme creatine director Tremaine Emory's post criticizing Ye.

AceShowbiz - Designer Yoon Ahn was among fashion people whom Kanye West attacked amid his Paris Fashion Week drama. The Yeezy designer took aim at the Ambush creative director after she liked Supreme creatine director Tremaine Emory's post criticizing Ye.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the "Donda" artist wrote, "Ambush Weak." He also claimed that she slept with A$AP Rocky, who shares a child with Rihanna, as he added, "Rocky f**ked Yoon. Next." He captioned the post, "God is Love."

Yoon caught wind of the post and quickly set the records straight. "LOL. Not true but okayy," so she wrote in a comment.

Ye's post additionally earned him backlash from Rihanna's fans. "Now Kanye don't be messing up nothing my good sis Rih name attached to!!!" a fan said. Similarly, one person penned, "Leave Rihanna Babydaddy outta this we don't wanna hear it."

Yoon previously angered Ye after she co-signed Tremaine's Instagram post in which he urged the rapper to stop using Virgil Abloh's name in his rants. "I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil's death in your 'ye' is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery," so Tremaine wrote. "Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE , this time last year you said Virgil's designs are a disgrace to the black community infont of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE 'RECEIPTS.' "

"Ye tell the ppl why you didn't get invited to Virgil's actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum( and why you weren't allowed to speak at the public funeral) . You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, songs etc…YOU ARE SO BROKEN," the Demin Tears designer continued.

Concluding his message, Tremaine wrote, "KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…Your not a victim your just an insecure narcissist that's dying for validation from the fashion world…take care…at least we'll always have 'UGANDA.' "

Ye clapped back at Tremaine, posting, "Tremaine's new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez. You only got the job since you were Black and you used to work for me and you knew Virgil." Tremaine and Yoon are not the only people whom Ye has been attacking this week after he landed in hot water for his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian unleashed on Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Anna Wintour as well as Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson.