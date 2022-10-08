 

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky
Instagram/Cover Images/Elder Ordonez
Celebrity

The Yeezy designer makes use of his Instagram account to take aim at the Ambush creative director after she co-signs Supreme creatine director Tremaine Emory's post criticizing Ye.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Designer Yoon Ahn was among fashion people whom Kanye West attacked amid his Paris Fashion Week drama. The Yeezy designer took aim at the Ambush creative director after she liked Supreme creatine director Tremaine Emory's post criticizing Ye.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the "Donda" artist wrote, "Ambush Weak." He also claimed that she slept with A$AP Rocky, who shares a child with Rihanna, as he added, "Rocky f**ked Yoon. Next." He captioned the post, "God is Love."

Yoon caught wind of the post and quickly set the records straight. "LOL. Not true but okayy," so she wrote in a comment.

Ye's post additionally earned him backlash from Rihanna's fans. "Now Kanye don't be messing up nothing my good sis Rih name attached to!!!" a fan said. Similarly, one person penned, "Leave Rihanna Babydaddy outta this we don't wanna hear it."

  See also...

Yoon previously angered Ye after she co-signed Tremaine's Instagram post in which he urged the rapper to stop using Virgil Abloh's name in his rants. "I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil's death in your 'ye' is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery," so Tremaine wrote. "Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE , this time last year you said Virgil's designs are a disgrace to the black community infont of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE 'RECEIPTS.' "

"Ye tell the ppl why you didn't get invited to Virgil's actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum( and why you weren't allowed to speak at the public funeral) . You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, songs etc…YOU ARE SO BROKEN," the Demin Tears designer continued.

Concluding his message, Tremaine wrote, "KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…KEEP @gabriellak_j NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH…Your not a victim your just an insecure narcissist that's dying for validation from the fashion world…take care…at least we'll always have 'UGANDA.' "

Ye clapped back at Tremaine, posting, "Tremaine's new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez. You only got the job since you were Black and you used to work for me and you knew Virgil." Tremaine and Yoon are not the only people whom Ye has been attacking this week after he landed in hot water for his controversial "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian unleashed on Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Anna Wintour as well as Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson.

You can share this post!

Charlie Puth Shows His Goofy Side in 'Loser' Visuals

YG Insists 'How to Rob a Rapper' Is Not a Diss Track Despite Being Released After PnB Rock's Death
Related Posts
Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake Just Hours After Giving Him a Shout-Out

Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake Just Hours After Giving Him a Shout-Out

Kanye West Insists 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Is 'Funny' Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye West Insists 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Is 'Funny' Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye Criticizes Kim Kardashian's Fashion Line, Disapproves of Their Kids Modelling Her Products

Kanye Criticizes Kim Kardashian's Fashion Line, Disapproves of Their Kids Modelling Her Products

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will