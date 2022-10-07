YG Insists 'How to Rob a Rapper' Is Not a Diss Track Despite Being Released After PnB Rock's Death

Facebook Music

The 32-year-old emcee sets the record straight when appearing on the 'L.A. Leakers', where he also explains that the song is 'one of [his] favorite records because [he] got back to my storytelling bag.'

AceShowbiz - YG has finally addressed criticism surrounding his recent single, "How to Rob a Rapper". The "Go Loko" spitter, who has caught heat for releasing the track after PnB Rock was fatally shot during a Los Angeles robbery, insisted that it is not a diss.

The 32-year-old set the record straight when appearing on the "L.A. Leakers". He explained, "I gotta say this, and 'How to Rob a Rapper' is not a diss it's just a message to these rappers please be on yo s**t."

During the interview, YG elaborated, " 'How to Rob a Rapper' is one of my favorite records because I got back to my storytelling bag." He continued, "I'm not glorifying what's going on in the city, but, bro, I'm from L.A. I got dead homies, friends behind this city. So I'ma talk about how it is - I ain't sugarcoating nothing."

The track appears on YG's latest album, "I Got Issues", which was dropped on September 30 and features appearances from Mozzy and D3szn. In his verse, he spits, "Peep game, I'ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin', he slackin' on IG Live/ He gon' show his whereabouts on accident, he be high/ He gon' show the jewels he wearin' and the car that he drive."

Many people have since reacted to the song by bringing up PnB Rock's death. One Twitter user in particular argued, "I ain't saying YG dissing Pnb Rock with his new song but the timing is terrible." Another opined, "We live in an age where songs can be removed from albums in real time... YG's 'How To Rob A Rapper' should have been taken off considering PNB Rock."

A different individual, on the other hand, put the blame on YG's label, Def Jam. "In light of PnB's tragic murder, it was extremely irresponsible of Def Jam to let this 'How to Rob a Rapper' track on YG's album come out so soon," the person argued. "And the cover art for this album is so a** lol smh."