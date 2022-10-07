Charlie Puth Shows His Goofy Side in 'Loser' Visuals

Music

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth delivers comedy in his new music. On Friday, October 7, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" crooner unleashed a single called "Loser" and its accompanying music video which sees him showing his goofy side.

In the clip, the 30-year-old transforms into a serious, wanted cowboy that is known for his mustache. However, there's also another version of himself who mostly does silly things. The visuals ends with the two fighting with each other.

"Oh, I'm such a loser/ How'd I ever lose her?/ Oh, baby, I must've been out of my mind," Charlie sings in the chours. "Now, I-I'm a loser/ Why'd I have to lose her?/ I'll never recover, I'll never be fine."

"Loser" appears on Charlie's self-titled album, which was also dropped on Friday, October 7. The project, which is a follow-up to 2018's "Voicenotes", consists of 12 tracks in total, including "Left and Right" featuring BTS (Bangtan Boys) member Jungkook.

On the reason why he named the record after himself, Charlie told Billboard in a recent interview, "Maybe a bit of a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, 'Oh, this is my most personal work.' " He added, "But it is for me because I've never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it."

"I mean, the album cover speaks for itself too, all of those little thoughts coming out of my head and notes," Charlie further explained. He went on to note that he can't decide which one is his favorite between "Smells Like Me" and "There's a First Time for Everything".

"I want your brain to go into a million places when you read these titles," the New Jersey native stated. "And I also want people to be familiar with these songs, like they've heard them before, because they have heard them before."