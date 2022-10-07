 

Nardo Wick Teams Up With Latto and Lakeyah for Fiery 'Baby Wyd (Remix)'

Music

The remix appears on the deluxe version of Nardo's debut studio album, 'Who Is Nardo Wick?', which also features guest appearances from the likes of Lil Durk and 21 Savage among others.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nardo Wick has joined forces with Latto (Mulatto) and Lakeyah for his new music. The RCA Records artist dropped "Baby Wyd (Remix)" on Thursday, October 6 and the tune features fiery verses from the "Big Energy" hitmaker and the "Female Goat" femcee.

The track arrived along with its accompanying music video, which shows the 20-year-old emcee cozying up to his partner in bed. As the clip transitions, Latto shows up, shaking her booties in a sexy black dress with long slits.

Also rocking black ensembles is Lakeyah, who delivers her bars next to Nardo in an empty house. Throughout the visuals, the trio raps about their sexual desires towards their respective significant others.

Towards the end of the track, Nardo spits, "Baby, what you doin'? Come here, I been missin' you/ I wanna f**k, I know you can tell by how I'm kissin' you." He continues, "I know you say you like it when I get to rubbin' you/ Come here, baby girl, then let me rub on you."

The remix appears on the deluxe version of Nardo's debut studio album, "Who Is Nardo Wick?". The project also features guest appearances from Lil Durk, 21 Savage, G Herbo (Lil Herb), Hit-Boy, Big30 as well as The Kid LAROI among others.

Nardo dropped the record in December 2021. When speaking about the recording process for the set, he told Complex, "I've got a lot more songs than [what ended up on the album], but [those are just] the 18 we picked."

"There's a couple more [songs] I'm going to drop a little later, probably," the Florida native added. "There's some songs that could’ve went on there that’s going to pop for sure, but we going to hold them."

