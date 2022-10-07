 

Doja Cat Embraces Her Freckles in New Selfies

Doja Cat Embraces Her Freckles in New Selfies
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kiss Me More' singer tones down her outlandish appearances at Paris Fashion Week by wearing minimal makeup in new pictures shared on her Instagram page.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is taking a step back from her recent outlandish looks by embracing her flaws. After making jaw-dropping appearances during the Paris Fashion Week, the Los Angeles-born singer/songwriter has shown her freckles in new pictures.

On Thursday, October 6, the 26-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories and feed to share snaps of her seemingly wearing minimal makeup during her latest outings. While she appeared to be wearing a lip liner and drew thin lines in place of her shaved eyebrows, her freckles were visibly seen on her cheeks and nose.

In one of the photos, Doja rocked a brown sleeveless outfit with a pair of big earrings. She also had a pair of stylish sunglasses perched on top of her head while she held what looks like a white bag and looked straight into the camera. It's unclear where the photo was taken, but other images shared on the same day show her with similar accessories, while she completed her look with a white fur coat.

Doja Cat's IG Stories

Doja Cat showed off her freckles in new selfies.

  See also...

Later on, the "Mooo!" hitmaker traded the outfit for a purple tank top and a tan puff jacket with short jeans and black knee-length boots. She posed with a male friend for a mirror selfie. Some other images taken in a car feature her sporting a black halterneck top while accessorizing with a silver necklace.

Doja has experimented with makeup lately while making appearances at Paris Fashion Week. Stepping out for the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show on Tuesday, October 4 in Paris, France, she showed her striking look with her face and body covered in metallic gold body paint. Further adding to her flamboyant look, she sported a fitted with plaid burn suit and a furry floor-length jacket by Simon Miller.

But not all people were into Doja's bizarre makeup look. Calling her "ugly," one person commented, "This paint is making her look ugly. When you do make up like this you still to accentuate features. She look like a tired old status lmao."

Catching wind of the nasty message, the Grammy Award-winning artist quickly defended her makeup look. "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive. All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them," she replied to the naysayer.

You can share this post!

Joe Rogan Insinuates Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Trial Will Be Wilder Than Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's

Nardo Wick Teams Up With Latto and Lakeyah for Fiery 'Baby Wyd (Remix)'
Related Posts
Doja Cat Defends Her Bizarre Makeup at Paris Fashion Week After Called 'Ugly'

Doja Cat Defends Her Bizarre Makeup at Paris Fashion Week After Called 'Ugly'

Doja Cat Mocked Over Her Spooky Makeup at Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat Mocked Over Her Spooky Makeup at Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat Enrages Island Boys Member as She Laughs at Him on Live

Doja Cat Enrages Island Boys Member as She Laughs at Him on Live

Doja Cat Channels Sultry Nurse in Spooky New Picture

Doja Cat Channels Sultry Nurse in Spooky New Picture

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Fans Blame Chloe Bailey's Sultry Persona for Estranged Relationship With Her Parents

Fans Blame Chloe Bailey's Sultry Persona for Estranged Relationship With Her Parents

Tia Mowry Confirms Split From Husband Cory Hardrict After Divorce Filing

Tia Mowry Confirms Split From Husband Cory Hardrict After Divorce Filing