Kanye West Admits to Having a Crush on Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Despite the Kardashians Row

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Atlanta-born rapper claims that he got Balenciaga's VIP and couture relations director Johan Fleury sneak Stassie Karanikolaou into the brand's fashion show.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is single and ready to mingle, and he's not shy to express his feelings. The 45-year-old hip-hop star has gone candid about his crush on Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou amid his ongoing social media rant.

On Thursday, October 6, Ye took to his Instagram page to give a shout-out to the 25-year-old star. "OK OK OK I'LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW," he penned, adding, "AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS," before removing the post.

"Johan" seemingly refers to Balenciaga's VIP and couture relations director Johan Fleury, while "Anastasia" is the full first name of Stassie. Interestingly, Ye chose to use a photo of Kylie at Balenciaga's fashion show over the weekend for the post.

Stassie made her runway debut at Balenciaga's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, October 1. Despite Ye's claims that he got Johan sneak Stassie into the fashion show, the social media personality posed for professional photos ahead of the show, which indicates that she was an invited guest.

Kanye has landed in hot water following his Yeezy fashion show at the PFW, during which he debuted "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. Following the backlash he received for the controversial T-shirt, the Atlanta-born star once again brought up how his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family tried to "keep [him] from seeing [his] daughter" Chicago ahead of her fourth birthday party earlier this year. He further claimed he "couldn't see [his] kids," which include daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, and son Psalm, 3.

Defending her sister Kim, Khloe Kardashian commented on Ye's post, "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here." The mother of two added, "Please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

"You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays," the Good American founder claimed. The reality TV star went on begging the rapper to "leave [Kim] and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully."

In response to Khloe's comment, Ye called her and her family a bunch of "liars" who "kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there."