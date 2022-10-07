 

LeBron James Applauded for Giving Young Fan Signed Shirt Amidst Game

Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

The Los Angeles Lakers star seems to be in high spirits as he generously gives a kid an autograph in the middle of the game against Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - LeBron James has made a kid's whole year. On Wednesday, October 6, the NBA star's team Los Angeles Lakers went against Phoenix Suns in preseason action in Las Vegas. LeBron seemed to be in high spirits as he was feeling generous that day.

In a video taken from the event, LeBron was seen giving a young fan an autograph in the middle of the game. The Lakers superstar, whose team lost the game by just four points, asked for the kid's name and quickly signed his shirt once he got the name. The kid understandably had a huge smile on his face upon receiving the signed shirt from the star.

Fans were gushing over LeBron's kind gesture. "Lebron is sooo dope," a fan raved. "That was love!" someone else added, with others calling LeBron "king" and "GOAT."

"He gon always remeber tht," one Instagram user said. Another person pointed out, "got the biggest smile on his face. he'll forever remember this might even f**k around and be a hooper now." Some others, meanwhile, were more surprised by the fact that the Lakers star is left-handed.

LeBron is indeed a sweet guy. The next day, he took to his Instagram account to celebrate his son Bronny James' latest milestone as the latter turned 18 on Thursday. "How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it," LeBron wrote alongside some throwback photos of himself and his son when he was still a baby on a basketball court.

He added, "I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way! And I'll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young [king] @bronny!!! Happy Bday."

