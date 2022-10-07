 

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to People Shipping Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson

The Internet starts shipping the 'Saturday Night Live' alum and the Brazilian supermodel after news broke that she and her husband Tom Brady hired divorce lawyers amid their marital woes.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has subtly reacted to people shipping Gisele Bundchen with her ex, Pete Davidson. Based on her reaction, it's safe to say that the "Underworld" actress doesn't mind if the two are dating in case the supermodel officially splits from Tom Brady.

In a meme shared on Twitter, there was a photo of Pete's face with someone else's body sneaking behind a tree. Alongside the snap, there was a message that read, " 'Tom Brady and Gisele are getting divorced!' "

The post did not go unnoticed by Kate after it was re-shared on Instagram. While she did not leave any comments, the 49-year-old English native liked the snap.

The Internet started shipping Pete and Gisele after news broke that she and her husband Tom hired divorce lawyers amid their marital woes. Page Six reported on Tuesday, October 4 that the couple have retained divorce attorneys and is exploring "what a split will entail."

A source told the outlet, "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is... I don't think there will be any coming back now." The insider further noted, "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Upon hearing the news, fans believed that Gisele would end up dating Pete considering that she's now single. One person in particular let out a photo of the comedian smiling at his phone screen. Alongside the snap, the Twitter user wrote, "Pete Davidson finding out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors."

"I have no doubt in my mind that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now," another added. "I give it 6 days before Gisele is spotted with Pete Davidson," someone else chimed in. A different iniividual asked, "How long until Gisele starts dating Pete Davidson?"

