 

See How Kanye West Trolls Kim Kardashian's Fashion Week Outfits

Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

In the Thursday, October 6 episode of 'The Kardashians', the SKIMS founder read some messages from her ex-husband in which he trolled her over her Milan Fashion Week outfit.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might not be a couple anymore, but it doesn't mean he stops caring about his ex's style. Unpleased with what Kim wore during Milan Fashion Week back in February, the "Donda" artist trolled her through a text.

In the Thursday, October 6 episode of "The Kardashians", the SKIMS founder read some messages from her ex-husband. "No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, would have went to jail before I went out in that," she read while laughing. "I'll be home for North's game."

Kim's younger sister Kendall Jenner was also not feeling Kim's baggy Prada jumpsuit. Earlier in the episode, the supermodel told her big sister that it "kinda looked like you had a diaper on."

In a confessional, Kim said, "We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always going to be family." She added, "I'll text him back and be like, 'You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time so when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.' "

Kim, who shares four children with Kanye, has previously revealed that when they were together, the Yeezy designer wanted "to quit everything and dedicate his life to being [her] stylist." She also opened up about how he has influenced her style.

"He's always dressed me, he's always styled me," the daughter of Kris Jenner said in a premiere episode of her family's new show. "In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be."

" 'Only wear crop tops and pencil skirts' or 'It's all about a boot with a skirt'," the ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson recalled the rapper as saying. She added, "That's always been our thing, but there's also a side of me that wants total independence too."

