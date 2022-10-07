 

Travis Porter Says Migos Split 'Over a B***h'

Instagram
During a new interview with 'We in Miami' podcast, the group, which consists of stepbrothers Ali and Quez, and their friend Strap Da Fool, weighs in on fellow Atlanta group rapper Migos and their breakup.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Travis Porter used to be one of the hottest groups who came out of the Atlanta club scene. During a new interview with "We in Miami" podcast, the group weighed in on fellow Atlanta group rapper Migos and their alleged breakup.

The "Make It Rain" rappers, which consists of stepbrothers Ali and Quez, and their friend Strap Da Fool, claimed in the interview that the split was over a woman. "It was over a b***h," Ali suggested. Meanwhile, Strap chimed in, "It's always over a b***h."

When the host asked if the said woman was Offset's wife Cardi B, none of them confirmed or denied. "N***as get killed about a b***h. N***a break up about p****y," Strap continued.

After Migos sparked split rumors earlier this year, fans had created their own theories behind the disbandment. Quavo and Takeoff, who will be releasing their joint album "Only Built for Infinity" on October 7, previously addressed their decision to part ways.

"We want to see our career as a duo," Quavo shared. "Because we came from a loyal family thats supposed to work together. And sometime when s**t don't work out, it's not meant to be."

Migos split rumors emerged in May. Fans assumed that the trio split as Offset and Cardi unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. When pressed about the rumors following a trip to Jamaica with his rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran, Quavo decided to stay mum. Upon arriving in Los Angeles, the Athens native was asked by a TMZ cameraman, "What's going on with the band at this point?"

As the rapper stayed mum and kept his head down, the photog asked again, "A lot of people are concerned the band is breaking up, right? Anything you can say?" He still refused to answer the question, simply saying, "No."

