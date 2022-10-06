 

Diddy Feels 'So Blessed' to Have Met Yung Miami Amid Dating Speculation

Addressing his relationship with the City Girls star, the hip-hop mogul describes the raptress as 'one of my best friends' who 'makes [him] laugh' and 'rides with [him].'

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs feels "so blessed" to have met Yung Miami. Having been tangled in dating rumors with the raptress, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, the Bad Boy Records founder has coyly described her as "one of [his] best friends."

Diddy once again addressed his relationship status with the City Girls star in a Wednesday, October 5 interview on "The Breakfast Club". "She's one of my best friends," he said of Miami. "I'm so blessed to have met this human being, you know what I'm saying…"

Of what the 28-year-old means to him, the hip-hop mogul shared, "Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me, and you know what I'm saying… The support without it having to be 'ah this is my girl or this is this situation,' you know what I'm saying, she's like has been a real friend."

And Diddy couldn't appreciate it more, especially as he gets older. "And you don't find best friends later on in life, you know what I'm saying…," he confided to the hosts. "So she's one of my best friends, and that's really the definition for it. That's my shorty wop she always going to be laced, always going to be smiling, you know what I'm saying."

Diddy, who said he's single but refuses to be dating at the moment, admitted that he's not ever been a "good boyfriend." He explained, "Before, I just wanted to have a girlfriend and maybe have some girls on the side…I had a lot of growing up to do…you can't play with somebody's life…you can't play with somebody's heart."

He went on claiming, "I won't be in that situation [now[ because I'm just fair and I'm honest. I'm single and I'm able to do whatever I want to do in my life. You single and you able to do whatever you want to do in your life because that's the season I'm in. So instead of lying about it, hurting somebody about it…"

Recently, in an interview with XXL magazine, Miami insinuated she and Diddy are in an open relationship of sorts. "We are dating. We single, but we're dating," she said. "People don't know what dating means."

The host of "Caresha Please" podcast continued, "He's single, I'm single, but we're dating. That's what I mean when I say we go together. When we're together, we're together. We're having the time of our lives, but we're still single."

Miami further stressed that she knows Diddy's relationships with other ladies, but she also sees other guys. Seemingly not bothered by it, she further spilled, "He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing."

"I can't speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating," the raptress added, "But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people's heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from."

