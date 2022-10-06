 

Christian Bale Owes Choosy Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career

Christian Bale Owes Choosy Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career
Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Stills Press
Movie

The 'Batman Begins' star believes that 'almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to [Leo] passing on whatever project it is.'

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christian Bale says he only has a career because Leonardo DiCaprio has passed up so many film roles. The 48-year-old actor added "any role that anybody gets" is only because Leo, 47, doesn't want them as he always gets first choice of Hollywood movie parts.

Christian told the new issue of GQ magazine, "I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is. It doesn't matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times - they all offered every one of those roles to him first. I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he's phenomenal."

Leo was first cast as Patrick Bateman in the 2000 film "American Psycho" ahead of Christian, who is also said to have lost five other roles to the "Titanic" actor throughout the 1990s, including parts in "This Boy's Life" alongside Robert De Niro and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" with Johnny Depp.

  See also...

Christian, who shares two children with his former model wife Sandra 'Sibi' Blazic, 52, insisted he does not take it personally as it's "not just me," adding, "No. Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can't do what he does. I wouldn't want the exposure that he has either."

Rumors about why Leo is said to have passed on "American Psycho" range from him having creative differences with Oliver Stone, 68, who was originally set to direct the film, and that he met with Gloria Steinem, 88, who disapproved of the "horrible violence" against women in the movie. The film's co-writer Guinevere Turner, 54, who penned the script with its director Mary Harron, 69, told Vice in 2020, "My friend, who had just spoken to Gloria Steinem, said that Gloria Steinem took Leonardo DiCaprio to a Yankees game. I believe she said, 'Please don't do this movie. Coming off of 'Titanic', there is an entire planet full of 13-year-old girls waiting to see what you do next, and this is going to be a movie that has horrible violence toward women.' "

You can share this post!

Diddy Feels 'So Blessed' to Have Met Yung Miami Amid Dating Speculation

Kodak Black Calls for BET Boycott After Losing Song of the Year to Latto
Related Posts
Christian Bale Would Jump at Chance to Play Cameo in 'Star Wars'

Christian Bale Would Jump at Chance to Play Cameo in 'Star Wars'

Christian Bale Says He's Mocked Over This Idea of Batman

Christian Bale Says He's Mocked Over This Idea of Batman

Christian Bale to Take a Break From Acting Because of This Reason

Christian Bale to Take a Break From Acting Because of This Reason

Christian Bale Never Watches 'The Batman' Yet

Christian Bale Never Watches 'The Batman' Yet

Most Read
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume
Movie

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Introduces Ironheart and Unveils New Panther Costume

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Lashana Lynch Will Return to Next James Bond Film Only If the Story Makes Her Heart 'Sing'

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

H.E.R. Keen to Add 'Fresh Twist' to Her Role as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Nuptials Turn Into Nightmare in First 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Black Panther' Helmer So Grief-Stricken by Chadwick Boseman's Death That He Almost Quit Directing

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Elizabeth Olsen Calls Marvel Movies 'Silly' and Recalls Embarrassment Filming Vision Death Scene

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Jamie Lee Curtis Didn't Really Enjoy Filming 'Knives Out'

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Eva Longoria Tapped for 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day' Remake

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Oscars Voters Are Divided on Whether to Nominate Will Smith After 'Slapgate' Scandal

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale Confirms Feud Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on Set of 'American Hustle'

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family

'Rust' to Resume Production With Alec Baldwin After Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Family