 

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

The comedian gets checked on by the 'Outside Today' spitter's label Never Broke Again LLC after he pokes fun at Jazlyn Mychelle's look in a recently-released vlog.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Comedians may now think twice before joking about rappers and their girlfriends. Druski has been called out by NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's label over his joke about the rapper's apparent fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle.

Druski poked fun at Jazlyn's look after YoungBoy released a new vlog featuring his baby mama, who recently gave birth to their second child together and his ninth overall. In the clip posted on DJ Akademiks' Instagram page, YB and Jazlyn are seen in the parking garage of the Baton Rogue native's home talking about the dents in his Range Rover, apparently caused by an act of vandalism.

The couple then has a light conversation about their heights. The two measure each other, with YB saying that Jazlyn is 5 feet tall. In the comment section, Druski decided to chime in as writing, "B***h look like me."

The comment didn't go unnoticed by YoungBoy's label Never Broke Again LLC, which quickly checked on the comedian. Sending him a warning, the label's official account wrote in a since-deleted response, "@druski this why y'all n***as be dying."

Social media users have also weighed in on Druski's joke and YB's label's response to the jab, with some thinking the diss was uncalled for. "@druski some things a better left unsaid.........," one person advised him.

"Ima gone head & say it cause the internet be blowing me, get off NBA youngboy d**k," another user commented. "Y'all be acting like bro the terminator, druski a damn Instagram comedian, & nba got like 10 BMs this the hill he chose to d1e on? This so internet. Like you all be fr now, this goofy as hell."

A third suggested that Druski should take the warning seriously. "If I was druski I’d be on the phone wit police like Charleston white," the said fan noted. Another found the joke amusing as writing, "Druski Funny As Hell."

Some others, meanwhile, agreed that Druski spoke the truth. "Druski’s joke was tasteless and funny bc it's true. They look alike," one of them said, as another similarly added, "i ain't gonna lie yb bm do kinda look like druski."

