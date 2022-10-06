Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

The former 'The Real' co-host says she will always 'support' her twin sister 'whatever she wants,' as the 'Sister, Sister' alum wants to be 'a little private' about her marital issues.

AceShowbiz - Tamera Mowry has broken her silence on her sister Tia Mowry's split from her husband Cory Hardrict. After Tia filed for divorce to end her 14-year marriage, Tamera voiced her unconditional love and support for her twin sister.

Tamera addressed Tia's divorce during an interview on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" on Wednesday, October 5. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the "You Should Sit Down For This" author said of her sister.

The "Home & Family" alum added, "I love her dearly." Assuring that her sister is "strong" enough to deal with it, she also respects Tia's decision to be "a little private" as she's processing it. "She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that," she explained her sister's situation. "And as a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

Tia confirmed her separation from Cory after she submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she informed her fans via Instagram.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the 44-year-old actress added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Meanwhile, Cory seemed to react to the divorce filing with a cryptic post on his own Story. On Tuesday, he re-posted a quote that read, "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time." The 42-year-old, however, did not give out the context of what he was trying to say.

The "All American: Homecoming" star later squashed allegations that he cheated on Tia. When one person commented on his recent Instagram post, "Cory noooo. Don't fumble Tia!!!" the actor simply declared, "Lies!"