 

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

The former 'The Real' co-host says she will always 'support' her twin sister 'whatever she wants,' as the 'Sister, Sister' alum wants to be 'a little private' about her marital issues.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tamera Mowry has broken her silence on her sister Tia Mowry's split from her husband Cory Hardrict. After Tia filed for divorce to end her 14-year marriage, Tamera voiced her unconditional love and support for her twin sister.

Tamera addressed Tia's divorce during an interview on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" on Wednesday, October 5. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the "You Should Sit Down For This" author said of her sister.

The "Home & Family" alum added, "I love her dearly." Assuring that her sister is "strong" enough to deal with it, she also respects Tia's decision to be "a little private" as she's processing it. "She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that," she explained her sister's situation. "And as a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

  See also...

Tia confirmed her separation from Cory after she submitted the divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she informed her fans via Instagram.

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the 44-year-old actress added. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Meanwhile, Cory seemed to react to the divorce filing with a cryptic post on his own Story. On Tuesday, he re-posted a quote that read, "Acting off of emotions will cost you every time." The 42-year-old, however, did not give out the context of what he was trying to say.

The "All American: Homecoming" star later squashed allegations that he cheated on Tia. When one person commented on his recent Instagram post, "Cory noooo. Don't fumble Tia!!!" the actor simply declared, "Lies!"

You can share this post!

Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Been Talking to Divorce Lawyer for 'Weeks'

Kanye West Shocked by Criticism Over 'White Lives Matter' Design

Related Posts
Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Confirms Split From Husband Cory Hardrict After Divorce Filing

Tia Mowry Confirms Split From Husband Cory Hardrict After Divorce Filing

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party