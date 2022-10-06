 

Kanye West Shocked by Criticism Over 'White Lives Matter' Design

Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The 'Famous' rapper also further defends his controversial T-shirt, while pointing out that his 'views ARE supported in African American communities across America.'

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West was reportedly baffled by the backlash that he's received after debuting "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at his YZY Season Nine show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3. According to sources close to the rapper/designer, Ye was disappointed that he could not get his message across with his new design.

"He thinks it's a PC thing," the insiders told Page Six, adding, "He wants to give a voice to the 'other side' [of the race debate in America]." The sources also claimed that the Chicago rapper "doesn't understand why people aren't seeing that."

Ye did continue defending his controversial T-shirts. In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Donda" artist insisted that nothing's wrong with his "White Lives Matter" tees. "Here's my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter…," the 45-year-old spitter wrote alongside a black, long-sleeved version of the garment spread out on the floor. "THEY DO."

  See also...

Candace Owens, who posed in one of the shirts at West's Paris Fashion Week presentation, where he debuted them, was seen reacting to Ye's post. The conservative media personality left a series of crying-laughing emojis in the comments section.

In a separate post, Ye shared a screenshot of an article saying that "Black academic claims rapper's views ARE supported in African American communities across America after he condemned BLM and said 'everyone knows it was a scam.' " He bragged in the caption, "BLACK ACADEMICS ARE ON MY SIDE."

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian sparked outrage after he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at the surprise Paris Fashion Week debut of his YZY Season Nine collection. Models and a few guests were also seen donning the controversial tee. He further enraged people by calling Black Lives Matter movement a "scam" and claimed that he single-handedly ended it.

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Demi Lovato Forced to Cancel 'Holy Fvck' Tour in Rosemont Due to Vocal Issues
