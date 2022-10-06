Rihanna Gets the Jitters Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Instagram Music

The 'Umbrella' singer spills how she's feeling about headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LVII Halftime show which is scheduled to take place in February next year.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is jittery but also can't wait to headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. After confirming last month that she will provide the entertainment at the annual NFL showpiece game next year, the "Umbrella" hitmaker has spilled how she's feeling about following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyonce Knowles, Katy Perry, Madonna, and Lady Gaga.

"I'm nervous ... but I'm excited," RiRi - who gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with A$AP Rocky in May - told TMZ.

Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation helps produce the halftime show, commented, "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. The 2019 show was headlined by Maroon 5, with special guests Big Boi and Travis Scott.

RiRi previously turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019, due to the way Colin Kaepernick, 34, was allegedly treated by the NFL

The former San Francisco 49er refused to stand for the American national anthem at the beginning of games to protest against police brutality and racial inequality and wasn't signed by any teams after he became a free agent - leading him to sue the NFL in November 2017, saying team owners colluded not to hire him.

The suit was withdrawn in 2019 after Colin and the NFL reached a confidential settlement, but he remains unsigned. Rihanna said of her decision, "I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people."

"I just couldn't be a sell-out. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organisation that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."

Rihanna's announcement followed reports Taylor Swift, 32, was offered the Halftime Show, but "turned it down" as she wanted to first finish re-recording her first six albums, according to TMZ.