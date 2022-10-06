Sam Smith Insists They're Not Destroying Gender as They Lose Fans Since Coming Out as Non-Binary

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Stay with Me' hitmaker claims they lost fans to 'homophobia and transphobia' and insists they are not trying to 'destroy gender' with their view or expression.

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith thinks many fans left since they came clean with their sexuality. The "Unholy" singer believes some people stopped listening to their music after they came out as non-binary in 2019 and asked to be referred to as they/them.

"In terms of music I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think purely down to homophobia and transphobia. That's a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way," Sam explained.

"My music has always been queer. 'In The Lonely Hour' was all about being in love with a straight guy. It's fascinating how people's politics sometimes can leak into their love of music."

The 30-year-old Grammy winner insisted all non-binary and trans people want is their identity to be acknowledged. Speaking on Annie Mac's "Changes" podcast, Sam said, "I'm definitely not trying to destroy gender in my views or my expression."

"Right now what's needed is just to acknowledge that there is a third box and that trans people do exist. Everyone's life is as important as the others."

The "Stay with Me" hitmaker recently spoke about his "transitional three years" and knowing what they want to say after learning more about themself. The chart-topping star said, "After COVID, everyone's feeling hungry to be around people again, and see people, so I'm definitely feeling that."

"I've had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I'm ready to have fun."

"Unholy" is the lead single from the upcoming follow-up to 2020's "Love Goes". In April, Sam released the standalone ballad "Love Me More" documenting their "candid introspection" of their "relationship with themself on a journey of self-discovery and happiness."

Meanwhile, Sam is set to play two consecutive concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 21 and 22.