 

Keanu Reeves Contemplates Helming Movie Adaptation of His Comic Book 'BRZRKR'

Esquire Magazine
The 'Man of Tai Chi' helmer considers serving a double duty as a director and lead actor for the upcoming feature film adaptation of his graphic novel.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Keanu Reeves is entertaining the idea of stepping behind the lens for the movie adaptation of his comic book "BRZRKR". Writing the comic alongside Matt Kindt, the 58-year-old actor has admitted he is thinking about helming Netflix's upcoming adaptation of his story about an immortal warrior battling throughout history.

In a chat with Collider, Reeves - who is set to star in the film - admitted that he hasn't read Mattson Tomlin's script yet and it's still "early days" to consider a potential director before the script has been fully signed off.

However, he said there is a "33% chance" he will direct as he added, "I know how it's a lot of work, but the film that I directed, 'Man of Tai Chi', was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn't want to hand it over. I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this."

"I'm not quite there yet on 'BRZRKR'. I have to read the script, but I'm also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it."

However, artist Ron Garney insisted he should follow Clint Eastwood's lead by being at the helm of the project as well as playing the lead role. He teased, "Get that percentage up, man. I mean, I think it's all you. You should be doing it. Clint Eastwood does it. I mean, you can do it, I think you, it's your thing."

Netflix announced plans for the "BRZRKR" live action adaptation last year as well as a two season animated series. In a press release, the streaming platform said, " 'BRZRKR' is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages."

"The man known only as 'B' is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge - working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else."

"In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires - the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it."

