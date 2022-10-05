 

LeBron James Has Harsh Response When Asked About Relationship With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In a new interview, the Los Angeles Lakers star is asked about the possibility of him breaking Kareem's record for the most points in the history of the NBA while they are at odds.

AceShowbiz - LeBron James has something to say about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In a new interview, the Los Angeles Lakers star was asked about the possibility of him breaking Kareem's record for the most points in the history of the NBA while they are at odds.

After a preseason game last night, which saw LeBron's team losing to the Sacramento Kings, he was asked about the matter as well as his relationship with the basketball icon. LeBron apparently had a simple answer to the inquiry as he told the reporter, "No thoughts and no relationship."

Prior to this, LeBron addressed the beef between him and Kareem at Lakers media day. "To sit here and to know that I'm on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, something that people say will probably never be done, I think it's just super like humbling, for myself," LeBron said just a week ago. "I think it's super cool."

Acknowledging that they had disagreements, LeBron continued, "And you know, obviously Kareem has had his differences, with some of my views and some of the things that I do. But listen, at the end of the day, to be able to be right in the same breath as a guy to wear the same [Lakers] uniform, a guy that was a staple of this franchise along with Magic and Big Game [James Worthy] over there for so many years, especially in the 80s, and a guy that does a lot off the floor as well. I think it's just super duper dope for myself to be even in that conversation."

Kareem indeed never held back when it comes to sharing his opinion on LeBron. He previously slammed LeBron for showing support to NBA players being allowed to forego the COVID-19 vaccine. "LeBron is just plain wrong-and his being wrong could be deadly, especially to the black community," Kareem said.

The former Lakers player said that James "should be embarrassed" about "some of the things he's done." Kareem, however, apologized for the statement during his appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio back in April.

"All I have to say is this: I was there to give Carmelo Anthony the NBA Social Justice Champion Award," he explained. "I've been talking to the press since high school, that's 60 years of making statements. And I haven't always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights."

Regretting his words, Kareem continued, "It wasn't my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He has done so much for the black community as well as for the game of basketball." He added, "We may not always agree, but I want to wholeheartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. And if he can accept that, I'll be very happy."

