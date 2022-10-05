 

Josh Duggar Unrecognizable With Long Beard in First Prison Photo

Josh Duggar Unrecognizable With Long Beard in First Prison Photo
Celebrity

The disgraced former reality star is seen for the first time behind bars after he's sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in the child pornography case.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Josh Duggar is usually easy to recognize but definitely not this time. The disgraced former reality star, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the child pornography case, looks unrecognizable in his first prison photo.

The 34-year-old was seen behind bars for the first time, looking scruffy and unkempt. In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 4, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star could be seen sporting a shaggy grown-out beard.

In one of the snapshots, Josh was seen drinking out of a coffee mug. The son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar wore a brown T-shirt and what appear to be gray sweatpants in the prison.

The photo of the father-of-seven comes just one day after Josh filed an appeal in Arkansas citing that government agents "failed" to investigate his former co-worker, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. The documents state that his former coworker, Caleb Williams, a convicted sex offender, "regularly used the only [computer] that had child pornography on it, was tech savvy." Caleb also allegedly texted Josh to "watch the lot."

  See also...

Josh and his team wanted to call Caleb to the stand. However, according to the documents, the government was not going to allow that to happen. "The Government responded, 'The only obvious reason why the defense is wanting to call him is because he's a sex offender,' " the documents stated. The status of the appeal is still not known as of this publication.

In December last year, Josh was charged with two counts of child porn charges. Then in May this year, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail. During the hearing, Arkansas Judge Timothy L. Brooks called his crimes "the sickest of the sick."

The disgraced former reality star is currently under "military-style" conditions in prison. In July, it's reported that the "Counting On" alum, who joined 1,767 total inmates in Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas, is ordered to keep his cell and surrounding area clean and to have his bed made military-style by 7:30 A.M. on weekdays as well as complete daily chores that include sweeping and mopping floors, cleaning walls and emptying the trash.

The strict conduct rules also state that inmates must stop all loud talking, card, domino and game playing at 9:15 P.M. Prisoners must return to their rooms by 11 P.M. and all noise, including TVs, must be off by midnight.

You can share this post!

LeBron James Has Harsh Response When Asked About Relationship With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kourtney Kardashian Claims She's No Longer Close to Her Sisters

Related Posts
Josh Duggar Set to Be Under 'Military-Style' Conditions in Prison After Child Porn Conviction

Josh Duggar Set to Be Under 'Military-Style' Conditions in Prison After Child Porn Conviction

Josh Duggar Ordered to Pay $50K Fine After His Prison Release Despite His Financial Struggle

Josh Duggar Ordered to Pay $50K Fine After His Prison Release Despite His Financial Struggle

Josh Duggar's Sister Jill Believes There's 'Justice and Vengeance' After His Prison Sentencing

Josh Duggar's Sister Jill Believes There's 'Justice and Vengeance' After His Prison Sentencing

Josh Duggar Sends Secret Sign to Wife Anna Who Looks Heartbroken After His Sentencing

Josh Duggar Sends Secret Sign to Wife Anna Who Looks Heartbroken After His Sentencing

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party