Josh Duggar Unrecognizable With Long Beard in First Prison Photo

Celebrity

The disgraced former reality star is seen for the first time behind bars after he's sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in the child pornography case.

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Josh Duggar is usually easy to recognize but definitely not this time. The disgraced former reality star, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the child pornography case, looks unrecognizable in his first prison photo.

The 34-year-old was seen behind bars for the first time, looking scruffy and unkempt. In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 4, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star could be seen sporting a shaggy grown-out beard.

In one of the snapshots, Josh was seen drinking out of a coffee mug. The son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar wore a brown T-shirt and what appear to be gray sweatpants in the prison.

The photo of the father-of-seven comes just one day after Josh filed an appeal in Arkansas citing that government agents "failed" to investigate his former co-worker, according to the documents obtained by Page Six. The documents state that his former coworker, Caleb Williams, a convicted sex offender, "regularly used the only [computer] that had child pornography on it, was tech savvy." Caleb also allegedly texted Josh to "watch the lot."

Josh and his team wanted to call Caleb to the stand. However, according to the documents, the government was not going to allow that to happen. "The Government responded, 'The only obvious reason why the defense is wanting to call him is because he's a sex offender,' " the documents stated. The status of the appeal is still not known as of this publication.

In December last year, Josh was charged with two counts of child porn charges. Then in May this year, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in jail. During the hearing, Arkansas Judge Timothy L. Brooks called his crimes "the sickest of the sick."

The disgraced former reality star is currently under "military-style" conditions in prison. In July, it's reported that the "Counting On" alum, who joined 1,767 total inmates in Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas, is ordered to keep his cell and surrounding area clean and to have his bed made military-style by 7:30 A.M. on weekdays as well as complete daily chores that include sweeping and mopping floors, cleaning walls and emptying the trash.

The strict conduct rules also state that inmates must stop all loud talking, card, domino and game playing at 9:15 P.M. Prisoners must return to their rooms by 11 P.M. and all noise, including TVs, must be off by midnight.