YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - YG has landed in hot water over his new single "How to Rob a Rapper". The emcee is being dragged on Twitter for releasing the track just weeks after PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles.

The song appears on YG's latest album, "I Got Issues", which was dropped on September 30. On the track, which features appearances from Mozzy and D3szn, he raps, "Peep game, I'ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin', he slackin' on IG Live/ He gon' show his whereabouts on accident, he be high/ He gon' show the jewels he wearin' and the car that he drive."

Many believe that YG could have just removed the song from his album because of the "terrible" timing. One Twitter user in particular argued, "I ain't saying YG dissing Pnb Rock with his new song but the timing is terrible."

"We live in an age where songs can be removed from albums in real tim," another wrote. "YG's 'How To Rob A Rapper' should have been taken off considering PNB Rock."

A different individual, on the other hand, put the blame on YG's label, Def Jam. "In light of PnB's tragic murder, it was extremely irresponsible of Def Jam to let this 'How to Rob a Rapper' track on YG's album come out so soon," the person argued. "And the cover art for this album is so a** lol smh."

YG has yet to respond to the backlash. While people were not happy with the tune, his fellow rapper 50 Cent praised him after he unleashed its music video on Monday, October 3. "Yeah this s**t hard," Fif wrote on Instagram while posting a screenshot of the visuals. "@Yg 'How To Rob' Check this shit out. Boom."