 
 

'Inventing Anna' Star Julia Garner in Talks to Star as Madonna in Upcoming Biopic

The actress, who plays Ruth on 'Ozark', reportedly has been offered the leading role in a forthcoming biopic for Universal Pictures which will be directed by the pop icon herself.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Julia Garner has been eyed to star in Madonna's upcoming biopic. If a new report is to be believed, the actress portraying Anna Delvey on the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna" will play the leading role in the movie.

Variety reported on Tuesday, June 7 that the 28-year-old has been offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic about the pop icon. Sources familiar with the project told the outlet that the former "Ozark" star has "emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates."

It's also said that Julia has "for months been speculated as a frontrunner for the part." The so-called insider also spilled that Julia's team is currently considering and expected to accept the offer.

The film is set up at Universal Pictures and will follow the early days of Madonna. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley, who praised the 63-year-old star as "the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel," won the script in a multi-studio bidding war and Amy Pascal is attached as a producer.

A production timeline and other principal cast are still unknown. Previously, Florence Pugh, Bebe Rexha, Sky Ferreira, Emma Laird, as well as "Euphoria" stars Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira, were all rumored to be up for the iconic lead role. The audition process was reportedly grueling, as the music-heavy production requires a skilled singer and dancer.

Of the biopic, Madonna said she hoped to "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer, a human being, trying to make her way in this world." The "Material Girl" hitmaker further added that the "focus of this film will always be music."

"Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me," Madonna went on to explain. "It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

