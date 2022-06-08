 
 

Queen Latifah 'Mad' When She's Told She's Obese

Queen Latifah 'Mad' When She's Told She's Obese
INSTAR IMAGES/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' actress, who started working with a new fitness trainer, shares that she was "mad" when it was explained to her that her Body Mass Index value categorized her as obese.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Latifah was "p***ed off" to be told she is obese. The actress, who started working with a new fitness trainer, shared that she was "mad" when it was explained to her that her Body Mass Index value categorized her as obese.

The 52-year-old star shared, "I hooked up with a trainer she broke down this whole thing. She has degrees. She's scientific and mathematics. She was showing me different body types and she said 'This is what your BMI is, this is what your weight is and you fall into this category of obesity. I was mad at that. It really p***ed me off!"

The "Hairspray" star, who was born Dana Elaine Owens, went on to express her shock at the claims that her body weight was "30 percent" higher than what it should be according to the scale, which takes into the account the height and weight of a person and interprets the units into a number on a scale of 18.5 up to 40 in order to determine an "ideal" weight.

  See also...

Telling hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith during her appearance on "Red Table Talk", she said, "I was like, 'What? Me?' I mean, I'm just thick. She said 'You are 30 percent over where you should be.' And I'm like, 'Obesity?'"

The "Girls Trip" actress previously explained that when it comes to her weight, "health" is of most importance to her and would only change her body image for herself rather than for anything to do with her career. "Health is most important to me. It's not about losing weight or gaining weight. When I want to lose weight, or gain weight, I know how to do it in a healthy way," she said.

"So if I have to do something that is going to be completely unhealthy for me, then that's not the job for me. Someone else should have that job that's already there… It's called No," she added.

You can share this post!

'AGT' Recap: Howie Mandel Hits Golden Buzzer for 11-Year-Old Maddie After She Sings From Audience

'Inventing Anna' Star Julia Garner in Talks to Star as Madonna in Upcoming Biopic
Related Posts
Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Queen Latifah 'Really Angered' After Being Told to Lose Weight on 'Living Single'

Queen Latifah Raves Over Country Music for Its Crossover With Hip Hop

Queen Latifah Raves Over Country Music for Its Crossover With Hip Hop

Queen Latifah Says We Could Have Avoided Black Lives Matter If We'd Listened to Colin Kaepernick

Queen Latifah Says We Could Have Avoided Black Lives Matter If We'd Listened to Colin Kaepernick

Most Read
Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman
Celebrity

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence