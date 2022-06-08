Kanye West Has Called Off Romance With Chaney Jones

INSTAR IMAGES/Hoo-me.com/Media Punch Celebrity

Just days after the 'DONDA' rapper took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan, words spreads out that he has split from the model who looks like his ex Kim Kardashian.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has split from Chaney Jones. Having struck up a relationship with the Kim Kardashian lookalike back in February 2022, the 44-year-old rapper was said to have now called things off with her after returning from a long trip to Japan.

"They ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan," a source told TMZ. "It unclear who broke up with who."

News of the alleged split comes just days after the "DONDA" rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye back in 2021, took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan on Sunday, June 5.

Alongside an image of Monica and Kanye, Motta Fied, who took the photo during the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick", wrote on Instagram, "Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest!"

Back in May, 24-year-old Chaney got the name "Ye" tattooed onto her left wrist in tribute to the "Jesus Walks" rapper. It came just weeks after Kanye's reality star ex-wife, who has been dating "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson since October 2021, revealed that her new man had also got a tattoo in her honor.

At the time, "The Kardashians" star said, "I think [Pete] was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of. 'Cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.' "

Following their high-profile divorce, Kanye dated "Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox from January until February 2022. The father of 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm was first spotted with Chaney at a party in Malibu later that month.