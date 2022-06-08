 
 

Kanye West Has Called Off Romance With Chaney Jones

Kanye West Has Called Off Romance With Chaney Jones
INSTAR IMAGES/Hoo-me.com/Media Punch
Celebrity

Just days after the 'DONDA' rapper took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan, words spreads out that he has split from the model who looks like his ex Kim Kardashian.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has split from Chaney Jones. Having struck up a relationship with the Kim Kardashian lookalike back in February 2022, the 44-year-old rapper was said to have now called things off with her after returning from a long trip to Japan.

"They ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan," a source told TMZ. "It unclear who broke up with who."

News of the alleged split comes just days after the "DONDA" rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye back in 2021, took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan on Sunday, June 5.

Alongside an image of Monica and Kanye, Motta Fied, who took the photo during the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick", wrote on Instagram, "Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest!"

  See also...

Back in May, 24-year-old Chaney got the name "Ye" tattooed onto her left wrist in tribute to the "Jesus Walks" rapper. It came just weeks after Kanye's reality star ex-wife, who has been dating "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson since October 2021, revealed that her new man had also got a tattoo in her honor.

At the time, "The Kardashians" star said, "I think [Pete] was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of. 'Cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.' "

Following their high-profile divorce, Kanye dated "Uncut Gems" actress Julia Fox from January until February 2022. The father of 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm was first spotted with Chaney at a party in Malibu later that month.

You can share this post!

Andy Cohen Defends Bravo's Decision to Pass on 'Queer Eye' Reboot

Amber Heard Warns About Women's Rights 'Moving Backward' After Johnny Depp Trial Loss
Related Posts
Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

10 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names After Becoming Famous

10 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names After Becoming Famous

Kanye West Loses Another Divorce Lawyer After 'Irreconcilable Breakdown' Between Them

Kanye West Loses Another Divorce Lawyer After 'Irreconcilable Breakdown' Between Them

Most Read
Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman
Celebrity

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama