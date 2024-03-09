Tan France Insists He Did Not Push Bobby Berk Out of 'Queer Eye', Co-Stars Respond

Instagram TV

Tan France has reacted to rumors that suggested he called for Bobby Berk to be replaced on their Netflix show, and some of his co-stars are quick to respond.

AceShowbiz - After a bombshell Rolling Stone report alleged that Tan France campaigned to replace Bobby Berk with interior designer Jeremiah Brent, France has issued a statement vehemently denying the claims.

In an Instagram video, France addressed the issue, stating that Berk's departure had nothing to do with his efforts to get Brent hired. He emphasized that Netflix and the production companies conducted a thorough casting process and that Brent was ultimately chosen because he was the best candidate for the job.

France dismissed the rumor as originating from a comment on a gossip blog that had been amplified to the point of seeming like the truth. He asserted that his former colleague's exit was not due to his involvement in Brent's hiring.

France's Instagram post received support from his fellow "Queer Eye" castmates, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, who "liked" it. In response, Berk shared a GIF of Michelle Obama on Twitter, quoting her famous line, "When they go low, we go high."

Rumors of a feud between France and Berk emerged last year when Berk unfollowed France on Instagram. Berk later addressed the incident, stating that it was due to a personal matter that had nothing to do with the show. He emphasized that they had worked through it and that they were still on good terms.

Brent was announced as Berk's successor on February 27. He and his husband, Nate Berkus, have previously starred in HGTV shows such as "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" and "The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project."

Brent and the rest of the "Queer Eye" cast are set to begin production on season 9 in Las Vegas this spring.

