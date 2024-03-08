'Queer Eye' Stars Rally Around Jonathan Van Ness Amid Alleged 'Rage Issues'

Instagram TV

Some of Jonathan Van Ness' Netflix co-stars have come forward to defend him after he was branded a 'monster' for allegedly having 'rage issues' on set of their show.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the wake of a bombshell expose alleging "rage issues" and diva behavior on the set of "Queer Eye", several participants have come forward to defend Jonathan Van Ness.

Cory Waldrop, from the show's first season, recalled Van Ness's kindness in allowing him to cut the food truck line during filming. William Mahnken, from Season 2, praised Van Ness's offer to bring him to the Emmys if his mother couldn't attend. Michael Richard II, from Season 7, described Van Ness as "always bright and nice."

Ryan Dyer, from Season 5, also disputed claims that Van Ness wanted "all the attention." He said that Van Ness "seemed well-liked by everybody."

These participants addressed allegations that Van Ness had tension with their co-stars. Richard said that "none of these people are friends" on-screen, but that off-camera, Van Ness did not appear to be intentionally seeking the spotlight.

Despite these defenses, insiders cited by Rolling Stone claimed Van Ness exhibited "rage issues" weekly, creating a "real emotion of fear" among the cast and crew. They also accused Van Ness of being a diva and fighting for the spotlight.

Bobby Berk, who recently left the show, has previously spoken about tensions with Tan France, but has not directly mentioned Van Ness. Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and France have not commented on the allegations.

Netflix has not responded to requests for comment. The show has been renewed for a ninth season, with Jeremiah Brent replacing Berk.

You can share this post!