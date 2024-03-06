Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Instagram TV

According to sources, the 36-year-old Netflix reality TV star is a 'nightmare' to work with because of his 'emotionally abusive' behavior on the set of the show.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - A bombshell expose published by Rolling Stone has revealed allegations of "emotionally abusive" and "rage-filled" behavior by Jonathan Van Ness on the set of Netflix's hit show "Queer Eye".

Multiple production sources spoke to Rolling Stone, describing Van Ness as "terrible to work with," a "monster," "nightmare," and "demeaning." One source claimed that Van Ness's anger seemed to "ooze out of them like a cartoon" and created an atmosphere of "fear."

Allegedly, Van Ness would frequently lash out at crew members, with some alleging that they were subjected to emotional abuse. Production sources also reported that Van Ness's mood swings impacted the set's atmosphere and made filming challenging.

According to Rolling Stone, Van Ness's public persona as warm and charismatic is said to be "largely a charade." Sources claim that Van Ness's alleged behavior contributed to tensions among the Fab Five group, resulting in reluctance to shoot scenes together.

"He didn't want to ever share the spotlight with anyone," one production member alleged. "There were times when we couldn't even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad."

Netflix executives reportedly held at least one meeting with Van Ness to address concerns over their behavior, but sources claim that not much has changed.

The expose also suggests that the alleged rift between Van Ness and other Fab Five members may have contributed to Bobby Berk's departure from the show earlier this year. Berk later confirmed that he and Tan France had a disagreement that was unrelated to the show.

Van Ness has not publicly commented on the allegations. Netflix has also declined to comment.

You can share this post!