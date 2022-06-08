Olly Murs Engaged to His Longtime Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Olly Murs is engaged to his longtime bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank. The "Heart Skips a Beat" hitmaker popped the question to bodybuilder Amelia Tank, whom he met the 30-year-old fitness fanatic at the gym, after three years of dating on Saturday, June 4 during their romantic getaway.

The 38-year-old pop star captioned a clip of the pair hugging during their hike in the hills, "04.06.2022 [engagement ring emoji] Amelia Tank [white love heart emoji]." Amelia, meanwhile, shared a slow motion clip of her future husband picking her up for a hug and kiss on the beach on her own profile on the social media app and also wrote the date of the proposal in the caption.

The video was soundtracked by a cover of "You're Still the One" by Shania Twain. And the model also reposted Olly's picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Here's to forever with you."

Olly had previously revealed that when the pair do tie the knot it will be in Devon, South West England, as Amelia is from Plymouth. He gushed, "I don't think anyone is breaking my bond with Amelia, I think it's pretty much signed sealed delivered as Stevie Wonder would say."

When asked if wedding bells were looming, he replied, "To be fair though she is from Devon so if we are going to get married it would be out that way."

"The X Factor" alumni previously revealed he was ready to take the "next step" in their relationship as he can't see himself ever dating anyone else. "If I balls this up, then I'm an idiot because it's everything I want. Amelia is the person I'll be with for the rest of my life . . . unless she gets rid of me! You just know, don't you? And when I found Amelia, I knew this was it," he said.

"We'll definitely get married at some point and hopefully have a family and a great life. I think we've reached a point in our lives where we're both ready for that next step," he said. "We love each other and we just want to live our lives together."

Amelia moved in with Olly shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020, and he thinks isolating together made their relationship even stronger. "I couldn't ­imagine being with anyone else now. Lockdown has only made us stronger - we've loved being in each other's company," he said. "I just adore him, and I think we’ve got that thing where we just want the best for each other."