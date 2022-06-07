 
 

Gayle King Tries to Make Peace With the Positive Result of Her COVID-19 Tests
Aside from revealing her positive test results in a candid social media post, the 'CBS Mornings' co-host says that she hopes her diagnosis is 'just another false alarm' as she's had 'two of those before.'

AceShowbiz - Gayle King was adamant that she has to start making peace with her current condition. Having tested positive for COVID-19, the "CBS Mornings" co-host finally gave updates on her health condition through a short video she shared on her social media account.

"Funny how all the things on ones to do list … don't seem so important when you actually get COVID…," the 67-year-old broadcast journalist wrote alongside the video she posted on Instagram on Monday, June 6. She recorded the clip within the safety of her house, and informed her followers, "I've had 3 PCR tests, all positive."

Though feeling upset with the condition, Gayle admitted that she has to accept the reality. "I came home and took an at home test. Two lines means it's positive. That's no good. So I've had four test that all said positive," she stated. "I was hoping against hope that it would be another false alarm, because I've had two of those before."

In the same video, Gayle revealed that she was tested all the times while she was still at the CBS building. She detailed that her test came out negative on Friday, June 3, but she woke up with a slight cold on Saturday. She went on to explain why she wasn't overly concerned about her cold symptoms. Things took an ugly turn when she took another test on Monday that came out to be positive.

The close friend of Oprah Winfrey further spilled that she did not know precisely how she caught the virus. "I'm trying to think about where I've been and what I've done, and right now nothing really comes to mind. I can say the 'Rona finally got me, and I've been trying really hard to avoid it, but I'm so glad I'm double boosted and double vaxxed," she added at the end.

Despite having been tested positive, Gayle assured fans that she has only showed symptoms of slight cold. She hoped her symptoms of COVID-19 stay mild. "Lets just hope that my symptoms stay mild, because right now it really does feel like a cold, a slight cold," she concluded her video.

Hours prior to sharing the video that was taken at her home, Gayle uploaded an Instagram clip that she recorded inside the CBS building. Noting that she had just taken a precautionary workplace COVID test, she said to the camera, "Okay, the thing I've been dreading has finally happened. I just tested positive for - I got the 'rona."

Gayle went on saying she would take another test to ensure she really contracted the virus. "We're gonna take one more just to be sure, but, in the meantime, I've been asked to leave the building and go home," she added while interacting with CBS crew members and fellow anchor Nate Burleson.

The editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine then noted that she was asked to leave the building. At the end of the clip, she emphasized, "It finally happened to me. I'm double vaccinated and boosted. Go figure."

