21 Savage Reveals Reasons Why He Has No Plan to Squash Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's Feud

After being asked whether he'll help Durk and YoungBoy solve their dispute, the 'A Lot' hitmaker insists that there are some kinds of beef that cannot be solved by a middleman.

Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - 21 Savage has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again). In a new interview, the "Bank Account" rapper pointed out that he has no plan to squash the beef.

When making an appearance in the Monday, June 6 episode of rapper Math Hoffa's podcast interview "My Expert Opinion", the "A Lot" hitmaker was asked how he handles being friends with two parties who are currently beefing. In response, the 29-year-old hip-hop artist confidently said, "I'ma try and squash it first. I'ma try and figure out a way to get rid of the problem. 'Cause I ain't no fake n***a."

Then when asked whether he'll squash the beef between Durk and YoungBoy, Savage was slightly stumped on how to answer the question. The rapper, whose real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, declared, "Nah. Hell Nah."

Savage later maintained that some feuds cannot be squashed by a middleman and that he doesn't even try to help Durk and YoungBoy solve their beef. "Certain s**t you don't try," he elaborated further, "Type of s**t you just know. Like, ain't no trying."

Earlier this year, Durk released his single "AHHH HA", in which he appears to take shots at YoungBoy and his ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell. In the first verse, Durk is heard saying, "N***as acting like they really like that since my brodie died [King Von]/ Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police a**."

"AHHH HA" then takes a dig at YoungBoy's ex, who was romantically related to Von. "I warned Von to stay away from that b***h/ Because she posts on OnlyFans," Durk continues.

YoungBoy then replied with a diss track of his own, "I Hate YoungBoy". In it, he takes aim at Durk and his fiancee India Royale. "He called me a b***h/ That's India/ That be your ho," the 22-year-old rapper raps at the beginning of the song.

Elsewhere in the track, YoungBoy name-drops Von's alleged murderer, Quando Rondo. "Quando got no filter, and he says that, they gon' f**k with 'em/ Clean up on aisle O, youngin let that chop blow/ Ayy, my brother let that stick blow, n***a know that's my smoke," he spits.

The cause behind Durk and YoungBoy's apparent dispute could be due to their close friendship circle. Von, who's Durk's childhood friend, was shot and died following an incident with associates of Rondo, who's signed to YoungBoy's record label. YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, had a close bond with Rondo.