Blac Chyna Claps Back at Rob Kardashian's Claims She's Trying to Back Out of Revenge Porn Settlement

In response to the sock designer's request to the judge to make her stick to the deal, the beauty salon owner says Rob 'has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions.'

Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's legal battle is now entering round 2. After the model lost her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians, they are now going back and forth over her revenge porn case.

Blac has clapped back at Rob after he revealed that she's allegedly trying to back out of a deal they made to settle the case. On Monday, June 6, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star filed documents, saying that his ex has agreed to drop her lawsuit against him for revenge porn if he helped get her dropped from a separate lawsuit, but she now wants to back out of the deal.

Rob and Blac are being sued by her other ex Pilot Jones, who has accused the former couple of outing him as gay and thereby exposing him to public threats. "With trial fast approaching, Chyna and her counsel looked to co-defendant Rob to resolve the Jones Case without her having to pay any money to secure a dismissal with prejudice," the docs read.

Rob says Blac accepted the deal in May, but now she has since "changed her mind." In the docs, the father of Dream Kardashian says the music video vixen is threatening to push forward with a trial in the revenge porn case. He is now asking a judge to force Blac to stick to the deal.

After news of their alleged settlement discussions was made public, Blac has responded by accusing her ex of acting "in bad faith" by asking a judge for their help in "enforcing the settlement agreement." Her lawyer Lynne Ciani says in a statement, "Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions."

The attorney continues, "Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiance are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media."

She goes on noting about Rob's claims that Blac had abused him, "Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob's testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob."

The judge has yet to rule on Rob's request, but plans an emergency hearing to address the matter. Should the revenge porn case go forward, Rob and Blac will face each other in court again starting June 13.