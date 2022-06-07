 
 

Amber Heard Could Be Completely Removed From 'Aquaman 2' After Loss in Defamation Trial

Warner Bros. Pictures
Words are Warner Bros. holds a meeting where it's discussed the possibility to remove all scenes featuring Heard's character Mera following the Johnny Depp trial.

  • Jun 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard may not be able to save her "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" gig after all. The actress is reported to be likely completely dropped from the upcoming sequel following the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Heard defamation case.

According to reports, a meeting between higher-ups at Warner Bros. was recently held to discuss the possibility to remove all scenes featuring Heard's character Mera in "Aquaman 2". While this should be taken with a grain of salt, it's noted that the info comes from a pretty reliable scooper via Twitter who claims to have been in contact with an inside source.

"There was a meeting and all of Amber's scenes will be deleted from Aquaman 2," read a message from the anonymous source which was then shared via KC Walsh a.k.a. @TheComixKid's Twitter account.

During her testimony at the trial, Heard claimed that she "fought really hard" to save her role in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". Despite her best effort, she said that her part was reduced significantly in the movie. There has been report that she only has less than 10 minutes screen time.

However, Walter Hamada, President of DC Films at Warner Bros., disputed her claims. Giving his own testimony in the trial, he insisted that whatever was going on in the outside world between Heard and Depp these past few years had no bearing on Warner's decision to downplay her role as Mera. The DC chief also insisted that it didn't affect how much they paid her.

Though Hamada confirmed that Heard was almost booted from the sequel, he stated that Depp's abuse allegations were not the reason. Hamada told the judge that the studio's concern was about the lack of chemistry between Heard and Jason Momoa, who stars as Aquaman.

"They didn't have a lot of chemistry together," Hamada explained. "The chemistry wasn't there. … This one was more difficult because of lack of chemistry between the two."

On June 1, the jury found Heard guilty of defaming her ex-husband Depp. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard.

