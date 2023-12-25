'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office

Warner Bros. Movie

The long-delayed 'Aquaman' sequel posts a disappointing $28 million debut on the traditional three-day frame and $40 million over the four-day weekend against its $205 million budget.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" fails to float on its debut weekend. The superhero movie starring Jason Momoa sinks with just an estimated $28.1 million at the domestic box office and an estimated $40 million through the four-day holiday weekend.

The number is enough to top domestic chart on a quiet Christmas weekend, but it's nothing to be bragged about. The movie cost around $205 million to make and ranks among the worst debut of the year for a superhero movie. It's softer than "The Marvels" ($47 million), which ended its run as the lowest-grossing installment in the history of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, the "Aquaman" sequel, which was initially set for release in December 2022 before it got readjusted several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact, is shaping up to be the fourth of four DC movies this year to bomb at the box office. The studio previously suffered disappointment from the box office results of "The Flash" ($55 million debut), "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ($30 million debut) and "Blue Beetle" ($25 million debut).

December releases are known to start slower but enjoy staying power through the new year. That, however, is unlikely the case with "The Lost Kingdom", which receives poor reviews from critics. Audiences also gave the movie a so-so B grade on CinemaScore.

"Aquaman 2" topples "Wonka", which now must settle for the runner-up place after only two weeks in theaters. The film, which tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, played by Timothee Chalamet, added an estimated $17.7 million, bringing its total gross to $75.2 million domestically and $171.3 million overseas.

Three newcomers take the remaining spots in the top five. They are "Migration", which places third with an estimated $12.3 million, followed by R-rated romantic comedy "Anyone But You" starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell which debuts to an estimated $6.2 million in the fourth place.

Indian action drama "Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire" has a strong start with an estimated $5.5 million at the fifth place after playing in 802 venues. "Part Two" of the film is currently in development.

"2023 is finishing on a low note," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, of the overall box office results. "Business is quiet compared with past Decembers, which had 'Star Wars', 'Jumanji', or the first 'Aquaman'."

Gross also weighs in on the apparent superhero movie slump. "The genre is by no means dead," he says, noting that 2024 offerings, such as "Deadpool 3", "Joker: Folie a Deux" and "Venom 3" will enliven the genre. He adds, "But the growth has stopped. We're in a different world now."

Top 10 of North American Box Office (Dec. 22-24, 2023):

You can share this post!