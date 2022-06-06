 
 

Prince William and Kate Middleton Brand Platinum Jubilee Concert 'Fabulous and Fitting Tribute'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge takes to their official social media account to thank everyone who's involved in the star-studded concert to honor Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince William and Kate Middleton have hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as a "fabulous and fitting tribute" to Queen Elizabeth II. On Saturday, June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to thank everyone who was involved in making the star-studded concert such a memorable occasion.

The 39-year-old prince and the 40-year-old duchess, who have been married since 2011, wrote on Twitter, "Tonight's #PlatinumJubilee Party at the Palace was a fitting and fabulous tribute to Her Majesty. Well done to everyone involved! (sic)"

The spectacular event featured performances from the likes of Diana Ross, George Ezra, Queen and Elbow.

Prince William also delivered a speech outside Buckingham Palace, where thousands of people gathered to enjoy the occasion. He joked, "Good evening everyone. It's so wonderful to be here with you on this incredible night. And great to see Buckingham Palace turned into an IMAX screen!"

The prince also used the platform to speak about his environmental concerns. He said, "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century. In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs."

"And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile," he continued. "Today, in 2022, as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent. But like her, I am an optimist."

Meanwhile, the duke and duchess' children, 8-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis, baked cakes in Cardiff ahead of a Platinum Jubilee street party on Sunday, May 5.

The royal couple posted a video of their kids and captioned the clip, "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! [celebration emoji] We hope you like them! [cake emoji] (sic)"

