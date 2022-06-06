Harry Styles Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Harry's House'

Music

This week's Billboard 200 chart also sees Def Leppard's new album 'Diamond Star Halos' successfully dethroning Lil Durk's '7220' with 34,000 equivalent album units earned.

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' "Harry's House" remains at No. 1 on Billboard 200. The former One Direction member's latest album stays atop the chart for a second week after racking up 160,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 2.

"Harry's House", which was launched with 521,500 units, is the first album to spend its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1 since Adele's "30" spent its first six weeks atop the list in charts dated December 4, 2021 to January 8, 2022.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 102,500 which is equaling 134.36 million on-demand streams of the album's 12 songs. Meanwhile, 56,500 are in album sales with 1,500 being in the form of TEA units.

Back to this week's chart, Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" stays steady at No. 2. with 141,500 equivalent album units. Kendrick Lamar's new studio album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers", meanwhile, is a non-mover at No. 3 with 89,500 equivalent album units. Future's "I Never Liked You" is also stationary at No. 4 with 68,000 units.

This week also sees Morgan Wallen's album "The Double Album" rising from No. 6 to No. 5 with 53,500 units. Trailing behind is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" which jumps from No. 12 to No. 6 with 41,500 units following its release on vinyl. It sold 16,500 copies on vinyl.

Falling from No. 5 to No. 7 is Zach Bryan's "American Heartbreak" as it earns 40,500 equivalent album units. Olivia Rodrigo's former No. 1 "Sour" stays steady at No. 8 with 39,000 units. Jack Harlow's "Come Home the Kids Miss You", in the meantime, dips from No. 7 to No. 9 with just less than 35,000 units.

Replacing Lil Durk's "7220" at No. 10 is Def Leppard's new album "Diamond Star Halos". The latest effort was released on May 27, scoring the rock band its eighth top 10 album. The set bows with 34,000 equivalent album units earned.

