'Top Gun: Maverick' Stills Soars High at Box Office With Record Second Weekend

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 movie holds still to its top spot with an impressive $85.9 million, as no new releases come close to challenging its winning title.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Top Gun: Maverick" is still flying high ten days after its release across the states. The action drama film starring Tom Cruise has come unchallenged on its second weekend at the North American box office, collecting a sensational $86 million from 4,751 theaters.

Dropping only 32% from last week, it posted the smallest decline ever for a movie opening domestically to $100 million or more. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie went slightly ahead "Shrek 2", which launched to $108 million and fell 33 percent on its second weekend.

The massive second weekend gross pushes the "Top Gun" sequel's domestic tally to nearly $300 million ($291.6 million) so far. It has become Cruise's top-grossing film domestically after passing up 2005's "War of the Worlds" ($243.3 million), not adjusted for inflation.

"It has never been more appropriate to say 'the sky's the limit' for 'Top Gun: Maverick'," Paramount's president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson wrote in a note to press celebrating the movie's second weekend ticket sales.

Internationally, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 movie also scored big, with $257 million, bringing its global revenue to $548 million. The movie was expected to enjoy a competition-free weekend until "Jurassic World: Dominion" opens in the U.S. on June 10.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick" screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 and received a five-minute standing ovation from the audience. The film scored 97% positive reviews from 380 critics, with an average rating of 8.3/10.

Elsewhere in this weekend's domestic box office, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "The Bob's Burgers Movie" hold on to the runner-up and third place with approximately $9.2 million and $4.5 million respectively.

"The Bad Guys" and "Downton Abbey: A New Era" switch places, with the animated heist comedy climbing up one spot to No. 4 (approximately $3.3 million) and the period drama sliding to No. 5 (approximately $2.9 million).

