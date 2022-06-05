Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker previously sparked breakup rumors with the soccer player with the lyrics to her newest song with Rauw Alejandro, 'Te Felecito'.

AceShowbiz - Shakira has set the record straight regarding photos of her in an ambulance. Having sparked concerns among fans with the pictures, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker took to her Twitter account to offer her clarification.

The snaps in question were published by Hola! magazine on Friday, June 3. In the images, the 45-year-old superstar was seen crying in the passenger seat of an ambulance near her home in Barcelona.

Now in her statement, Shakira explained, "Guys, I'm getting a lot of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."

Shakira also shared a photo of herself kissing her dad, who had a bandage over his eye. In her message, the singer added, "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love support."

Just hours prior, Shakira and Gerard confirmed that they have called it quits after 11 years together. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the pair said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Breakup rumors surrounding Shakira and Gerard emerged after Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that the athlete is living in his house in Barcelona again, away from her and their children. The musician also seemingly hinted the split in the lyrics to her newest song with Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felecito".

"For completing you I broke into pieces/ They warned me, but I did not pay attention," she sings. "I realized that yours is false/It was the drop that overflowed the glass/ Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

Shakira and Gerard began dating after they met in 2010 on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)". The now-exes share two sons together, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha.