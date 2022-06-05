Liam Gallagher Returns to Knebworth for First Time as Solo Star After 26 Years

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher has made a triumphant return to Knebworth on Friday, June 3 after 26 years away. The singer last performed at the iconic rock venue in Hertfordshire back in 1996 alongside his estranged brother Noel Gallagher and their band Oasis, with the iconic group playing to 250,000 fans over two nights.

The 49-year-old musician, who has just released his third chart-topping solo LP, "C'Mon You Know", returned to the famous stage as a solo star for the first of two sold-out nights. During the performance, he performed Oasis hits "Hello", "Morning Glory" and "Rock'n'Roll Star" before launching into his solo material, but later wowed the crowd again when he welcomed The Stone Roses legend John Squire onto the stage to join him for finale song "Champagne Supernova".

Liam told the crowds, "A big f**king round of applause for the coolest man on the planet. The one and only John f**king Squire!"

He previously explained that "Fools Gold" rockers Stone Roses were his biggest inspiration to start a career in music in the first place. He told NME, "[My first gig] was The Stone Roses in [ex-Manchester music venue] International 2. It was '89, 'Plymouth Grove, with my mate Dave. It blew my mind and that's when I wanted to join a band!"

The "Wonderwall" hitmaker was supported by Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, Amyl and The Sniffers and Pastel at the opening night of Knebworth and will be supported by Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl on his closing night on Saturday, June 4.

Meanwhile, Liam, who has Molly, 24, Lennon, 22, Gene, 20, and Gemma, nine from previous relationships, recently explained that he can't wait to perform in front of his mum, Peggy. He said, "She's coming on the first night. Mum is buzzing, she's proud and can't wait to see everyone."

"I might get her on stage to say hello. So we're gonna have a quiet one after that show, as I've got to look after the voice," Liam added. "Then, after the second one, we can go f**king mad. My mum's 80 next year and still gives me s**t. She said, 'You need to look after yourself, Liam, you're nearly 50.' "

A full setlist from the show's opening night is as follows:

"Hello"

"Rock'n'Roll Star"

"Morning Glory"

"Wall Of Glass"

"Shockwave"

"Everything's Electric"

"Better Days"

"Why Me? Why Not"

"Stand By Me"

"Roll It Over"

"Slide Away"

"More Power"

"C'mon You Know"

"Diamond in the Dark"

"The River"

"Once"

"Some Might Say"

"Cigarettes and Alcohol"

"Supersonic"

"Wonderwall"

"Live Forever"

"Champagne Supernova"